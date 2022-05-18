Driver arrested after driving off Rome tourist spot with his SUV

Security camera footage captured the moment a driver descended the Trinità dei Monti staircase – located in Rome, Italy – in a black Maserati Levante. With the vehicle’s license plates showing, it didn’t take long for them to discover the author of the stunt.

Police were taken to a car rental company, which had given the SUV to the offending man and helped identify him. He was arrested in the act of returning the vehicle.

Sky News TV reported that descending the stairs caused damage to steps 16 and 29, which had to receive quick repairs.

The local government also said it will need to restore the site properly yet, as “splinters, scratches, abrasions and widespread sediment” on the ramps were discovered after the incident.

It is not known the motives of the man behind the action.

