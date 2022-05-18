“Each closer to a catastrophe”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of climate change after the release of a report by the World Meteorological Organization (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

news summary

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called attention to climate change

World Meteorological Organization report showed sea level will rise 4.5 centimeters in 2021

According to Guterres, the world is getting closer and closer to a climate catastrophe

This Wednesday (18), the World Meteorological Organization released a new edition of the “State of the Climate” report. The document points out that the last 7 years are the hottest ever recorded on earth. The analysis of the report worries the United Nations (UN).

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the “global energy system is broken” and, therefore, we are “increasingly close to a climate catastrophe”. In Guterres’ assessment, the results presented in the report expose the “sad repetition of human failure to combat climate problems”.

The document shows that there has been an increase in sea level, ocean warming, concentration of greenhouse effect phases and also ocean acidification.

António Guterres, commenting on the “State of the Climate” report, declared that the use of fossil fuels is a dead end. In addition, the UN Secretary General stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia had significant effects on the price of energy – which should wake up the world to the importance of climate change.

Report results

In a statement, Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization, said that the climate is changing, which will affect several generations.

“Our climate is changing before our eyes. The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations,” she declared.

The report shows that sea levels are rising due to melting ice sheets due to global warming. In 2021, the sea level rose by 4.5 centimeters.