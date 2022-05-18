Edenilson reaffirms having been a victim of racial slur by Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians

Midfielder Edenilson said again, this time in an interview, that he suffered a racial insult from right-back Rafael Ramos, from Corinthians, in the game between the teams last Saturday. The player said he was slow to speak openly about what happened out of respect for the career of the Portuguese defender.

“I was judged a lot, called a liar, deaf. It’s very complicated for the facts to be distorted. The images are there to be analyzed. The only thing I hope is that they don’t judge me, I didn’t want to give an interview to respect the boy’s career, just as I didn’t understand the reason for the cursing“, said the player, in a press conference after Internacional’s game, this Tuesday, for Sudamericana.

Ramos had already spoken about the case and the Corinthians board even released an official note about what happened. Released after being detained in Beira-Rio, the Corinthian is free to respond to a possible inquiry. The STJD asked for an investigation to be opened this Tuesday to investigate the case parallel to the investigation of the common justice.

Edenilson scored a goal this Tuesday and celebrated with his fist in the air, a gesture immortalized by the Black Panthers and that symbolizes the black movement in the world. He said that he will be more interested in the subject from now on and once again asked Ramos to seek him out to apologize.

“I would like to hear an apology, that (Rafael Ramos) assume the mistake. I am a father of a family, I’m sure he (Rafael) has a family that is in another country. This is my way, I try to see kindness, I didn’t want to judge , expose. I just want the truth to come out. That’s what happened is what I heard. I want the authorities to solve it. I don’t want to victimize, I just want the truth to come, if it really comes. I’m sure of what I heard, it doesn’t change, it doesn’t go back”, he concluded.

