Eight workers have been trapped for more than 30 days in a mine in Burkina Faso; hope of rescuing them alive dwindles by the day | World

For more than a month, eight workers at the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso (West Africa) have been trapped hundreds of meters underground after a flood blocked their exit.

Rescue teams are pumping water out of the mine to reach a refuge chamber (a place prepared to shelter workers in the event of a landslide) in an attempt to rescue them alive.

1 of 2 Mine rescue operation in Burkina Faso — Photo: Anne Mimault/Reuters Mine rescue operation in Burkina Faso — Photo: Anne Mimault/Reuters

But as time passes, the hope of finding them alive dwindles. Among the men arrested are six citizens from Burkina Faso, one from Tanzania and one from Zambia.

While most workers were able to safely leave the site when the water rose, the missing eight were below level 520 (which is 520 meters above the surface) at the time of the flooding, the company said.

There are two security chambers stocked with food and water below this level, but it is unknown if any of the men managed to reach them.

“There is always hope, but we also have to be realistic,” said Ricus Grimbeek the CEO of the Canadian company that operates the mine, Trevali Mining Corp.

“These chambers are not designed to be submerged in water. The chambers are designed for landslides and when there is a toxic environment, such as smoke,” he explained.

Last Sunday, rescuers were within 3.5 meters of where the miners are believed to be sheltering.

2 of 2 Map of the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso — Photo: g1 Map of the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso — Photo: g1

Rescue teams say the operation is progressing slowly as they need to pump 2.5 million liters of water for every meter of depth. Your equipment is also getting clogged.

The rescue team received new pumps and equipment from South Africa and Ghana to work faster and is also considering sending divers.

But divers may find it difficult to see through the muddy water of the mine.

Trevali Mining Corp announced on April 16 the “disappearance” of eight miners after the Perkoa zinc mine was flooded by unexpected heavy rains.

“It was after an evacuation alert issued after the flooding of the site that the miners were absent and that the rescue operation began” with the help of firefighters and engineers, explained a mine worker.

The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, Albert Ouedraogo, visited the mine and said that the tragedy is the responsibility of those who were in charge of it.

Ouedraogo announced the opening of an investigation to determine responsibilities and said company employees would not be allowed to leave the country in the meantime.

Trevali Mining Corp executives said the company was caught off guard by torrential rain during last month’s dry season in Burkina Faso.