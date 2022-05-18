“Either you do what you have to do or you die”: The inexperienced passenger who landed the plane safely in the first person

Darren Harrison, 39, became known as the man who, without flying experience, landed a plane safely. The incident took place on the 11th at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

“It wasn’t until I landed that I realized what had happened,” Harrison said in an interview with NBC’s TODAY show. “I was always calm and in control because I knew it was a life or death situation.”

“Someone asked me the other day what my heart rate was or what I thought my heart rate was when all this was happening and I said probably around 90. And when was it all over? And I said it was probably 160,” she says.

“The thought never crossed my mind to call and tell my wife bye.” Darren Harrison says the first person he called after he landed was his wife, who is seven months pregnant with her child. pic.twitter.com/w9R1wa7MmG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 16, 2022

“Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you die”, he reports, with conviction. “And that’s what I did.” After the incident, the passenger revealed that he has had nightmares about this happening, but that he is fine.

Darren Harrison was returning from a fishing trip in the Bahamas aboard a Cessna, with another passenger and a pilot. This accidental hero, without any flying experience, managed to land at the Florida airport a week ago when it became apparent that something was wrong with the pilot. “I have a serious situation here”, the passenger informed the control tower. “My pilot became incoherent and I have no idea how to fly a plane.”

An air traffic controller began giving the passenger instructions on how to land the plane. “Try to keep the wings level and see if you can start to descend. Push the controls forward and descend at a very slow speed,” the man explained. “Try to follow the coast north or south. We are trying to locate him,” he added.

The outcome was happy and the moment was shared on social media, and the landing carried out by the passenger was already defined by professionals in the area as a “great job”.