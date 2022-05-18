Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) at the TCU, Tanure fund files a takeover bid for Alliar (AALR3) and more news

This Wednesday’s (18) corporate news highlights Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) which reported on a fire at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC). TCU, on the other hand, resumes analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras this Wednesday.

Fleury (FLRY3) and its partners Atlântica Hospitais, an indirect subsidiary of Banco Bradesco (BBDC4), and Real e Benemérita Associação Portuguesa de Beneficência will invest R$ 678 million to create cancer clinics.

Cielo, in turn, adjusted the amount to be paid in dividends to shareholders.

Check out the highlights:

In yet another attempt to delay the Eletrobras privatization process, deputies from the Workers’ Party filed a writ of mandamus in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asking for the suspension of the judgment of the second stage of Eletrobras’ privatization, at the Federal Audit Court (Tribunal de Contas da União). TCU), while the questions of the first phase are not answered.

TCU started the analysis of the first stage of Eletrobras’ capitalization in February, and scheduled the second stage for April. At the April 20 session, however, TCU Minister Vital do Rêgo asked for a review of the matter, which will be resumed today, the 18th.

The main actor in the questioning of the process and author of the request for a view, Vital do Rego signaled that he will not try to postpone the deadline for completion again, since he has already managed to go beyond the 20 days agreed upon, as the Court has only started counting the period of view. after the April 21st holiday.

Petrobras informs that yesterday there was a leak of diesel oil followed by a fire at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC), located in the city of Cubatão, in the state of São Paulo.

According to a statement, the site was immediately isolated and the refinery’s brigade team controlled the incident. There were no injuries or damage to the other facilities at the refinery.

Petrobras has already notified the environmental agencies and other competent bodies and there is no impact on the production of derivatives or risk to market supply.

Fleury (FLRY3)

Fleury signed an agreement to create a new company in partnership with Atlântica Hospitais, an indirect subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, and Real e Benemérita Associação Portuguesa de Beneficência, to coordinate the care of the cancer patient’s journey, with preventive solutions, clinical research and excellence, through an integrated, multi-channel, humanized and patient-centered solution.

The union of these three large groups will be in a new operating model focused on the full journey and with an emphasis on early diagnosis, use of technology and patient care, offering a form of payment based on the outcome and management of lives in the portfolio.

The initiative foresees to invest around R$ 678 million in the first five years, to be contributed by the partners, for the creation of oncology clinics and Cancer Centers for more complex treatments, in different cities of Brazil.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to approval by Cade and the Central Bank.

Cielo (CIEL3) informed that the final value per share of Interest on Equity (JCP), referring to the 1st quarter of 2022, will be R$ 0.02420743314. This adjustment in the value per share, which initially was R$0.02421156928, is due to the change in the number of shares held in treasury by the company, to meet the obligations arising from its share-based compensation program. The total amount to be paid as interest on equity, in the amount of R$65.1 million, did not change.

The payment will be made on May 24, 2022, based on the shareholding position on May 10, 2022, with the shares issued by the company being traded ex-interest on equity since May 11, 2022.

The medical diagnostics company Allliar said on Tuesday that it had been informed by the Fonte de Saúde fund, linked to businessman Nelson Tanure, that it had applied for registration for a public offering of shares (OPA) of the company.

Fonte de Saúde became Alliar’s controller in April after investing 1.25 billion reais in the purchase of Pátria’s stake.

Votorantim

Votorantim recorded net income of R$ 1.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, 50% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

The company’s net revenue rose 19% in one year, to R$ 11.7 billion, thanks to the increase in the prices of products sold by the investees and also due to the higher volumes sold.

Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$2.2 billion.

Monteiro Aranha (MOAR3)

Monteiro Aranha (MOAR3) approved the payment of R$25 million in dividends, of which R$16 million in dividends and R$9 million in interest on equity (JCP).

Dividends in the amount of R$1.305992276 per share will be paid. As for JCP, R$ 1.305992276 per share will be paid.

The holders of shares issued by the company on May 20 will be entitled to dividends and interest on equity. Payment of earnings will take place on June 1.

