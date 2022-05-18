Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6): TCU approves privatization of the electric company by 7 votes to 1; see next steps

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) approved the second stage of the Eletrobras privatization process (ELET3;ELET6) in session this Wednesday (18) by seven votes in favor and one against. With this approval, the way is opened for the company’s capitalization operation to proceed. The government’s intention is to complete it by August this year.

Privatization is a priority for the team of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has the chance to deliver the privatization of a large state-owned company.

To ensure support, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, launched an offensive in the offices of six TCU ministers to defend the sale of the company in recent days and resolve possible doubts.

The first stage of the process, which mainly discussed the amounts involved in privatization, was approved by the TCU in February. The discussion involved the amounts to be paid as grant bonuses to the Federal Government, for the change in the operating regime of the state-owned plants. Currently, the company sells energy at lower prices than those practiced in the market. With the change, Eletrobras will be able to sell at market price.

The discussion on Wednesday focused on the sale model including the values ​​of the shares to be offered on the stock exchange so that the Union leaves the shareholding control of the company.

The trial of this phase began on April 20, with the presentation of the vote of the minister-rapporteur, Aroldo Cedraz, in favor of privatization. The vote, however, was postponed after Minister Vital do Rêgo submitted a request for an inspection, which frustrated the government’s plans to carry out the operation this May. In early May, Vital requested a series of information and documents from Eletrobras and, last week, determined the opening of a process to evaluate provisioning accounting procedures related to legal disputes related to compulsory energy loans.

At the beginning of this Wednesday’s session, Vital do Rêgo presented a proposal for a reviewing vote. Before starting the reading, the minister proposed to suspend, that is, to paralyze the analysis until the conclusion of the inspection of the procedures adopted by the state company for provisioning contingencies related to legal demands of the compulsory energy loan. The proposal, however, did not have support in the plenary of the Court.

Ministers Bruno Dantas and Aroldo Cedraz, rapporteur of the case, defended the continuation of the analysis, which was accepted by the president of the Court of Auditors, Ana Arraes. Cedraz stated that he understood that the information contained in the case file was sufficient to proceed with the trial.

Vital stated that his vote would bring a series of “inconsistencies” detected in the second phase of privatization analysis, including “gross accounting errors” and “errors of minimum necessary appreciation of regulations and bylaws”.

The minister said he saw illegalities in dividends that would not have been paid to the state-owned company by its subsidiary Eletronuclear.

According to Vital, there are inaccuracies in the companies’ financial statements, with around R$ 2.7 billion in dividends not paid to Eletrobras since 2010 – which would bring losses to the Union in the event of Eletrobras privatization, as the government will reduce its share to 45% in capitalization.

“With this crazy timetable to deliver Eletrobras at a bargain price… this illegality is blatant”, said Vital during the presentation of his vote. “If this illegality remains, we will have the privatization of Eletronuclear and a loss of R$ 730 million”, he added.

When voting on the merits of the matter, Aroldo Cedraz, the rapporteur of the case, presented a favorable vote to continue the privatization, although determining that the government revise the calculation to define the price per share to be offered by the market. Among other recommendations, were to include in the new concession contracts of the Eletrobras plants the forecast of additives for the remuneration of the Federal Government in the future sale of the energy power of the plants.

Jorge Oliveira accompanied Cedraz, but defending the maintenance of the clause in order to make it difficult for Eletrobras to be renationalized in the future or for some private group to take control in a hostile manner. Walton Alencar Rodrigues followed Oliveira’s vote, as did Bruno Dantas. Benjamin Zymler also voted, before Dantas, to approve the continuation of privatization. Antonio Anastasia followed the majority vote.

Next steps

The government’s next step is now to file applications for registration of public offerings of Eletrobras shares at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and ADRs at the SEC (US securities commission).

A shareholder meeting is also required for the approval of the accounts and the release of the financial report. The last step is to launch the public notice with the issuance of new shares on B3, so that the sale of the assets takes place on the Stock Exchange.

technical steps

While waiting for the outcome at the TCU, Eletrobras has also worked in recent days to complete more technical steps to complete the dilution.

Last Tuesday, the Minister of Mines and Energy met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and with the presidents of the company, Rodrigo Limp, and of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano. The Chief Minister of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), Bruno Bianco, also participated.

At the time, everyone avoided talking about what was discussed. Limp restricted himself to saying that it was just a meeting to update on the process.

When commenting on the company’s balance sheet results for the first quarter of 2022, he also adopted a cautious tone and said that the ideal is for the company’s capitalization to occur until June, to avoid proximity to the electoral calendar and holidays in the Northern Hemisphere. .

The share offering

Currently, the Union owns 72.33% of Eletrobras’ voting capital – with privatization, this percentage would be reduced to 45%. The State’s share in the company would be diluted with the issuance of new shares.

With the corporate restructuring, the Union would continue to control Eletronuclear and Itaipu and continue with sectorial programs, including Procel and Luz para Todos.

The privatization model also provides that shareholders will only be able to vote with up to 10% of their capital, regardless of the size of their stake in the company, which would make Eletrobras a company without a defined controller.

In a recent analysis, Pedro Manfredini, Flavia Sounis and Bruno Vidal, analysts at Goldman Sachs, highlighted that the operation could unlock between R$65 billion and R$70 billion in value for the state’s shareholders.

