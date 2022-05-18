Eletrobras: TCU must approve privatization – 05/17/2022 – Market

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) is expected to approve, this Wednesday (18), the privatization process of Eletrobras, which has been paralyzed for almost a month by a request for an inspection by Minister Vital do Rêgo.

While Vital is expected to present a dissenting vote proposing further steps — which would delay the process and could eliminate the chance of the operation going ahead this year — he is unlikely to win a majority, according to people taking part in discussions in ministers’ cabinets.

heard by Sheet under anonymity, three ministers stated that there is already a consensus around the proposal reported by minister Aroldo Cedraz. The expectation on the side of the government and the company is also for approval.

There were also rumors that a new request for a view could be made before Vital do Rêgo’s vote.

In short, he will disagree on how the provisions made by the company reduced dividends paid to the Federal Government – ​​a primary concern of the analysis in the TCU, a plenary that tries to avoid losses and damages to the Federal Government.

Court technicians claim that, in fact, Eletrobras increased its provisioning (a kind of reserve to settle possible pending issues, such as lawsuits) from R$17 billion to R$26 billion until the third quarter of last year, which reduced profit company accounting. As a result, shareholder dividends fell.

Vital proposes that this profit be returned if, after privatization, this “mattress” is not spent, which would be a loss for the Union.

In privatization, the Union wants to reduce its stake in the company from the current 72% to around 45%. The expectation is to generate BRL 25 billion in grants paid in cash to the Federal Government, a deposit of BRL 32 billion in installments over five years to the CDE (Energy Development Account), responsible for reducing electricity bills, and investments in expanding maintenance. of the São Francisco River basin.

According to ministers, Vital tries to convince his colleagues to modify the proposal, providing a kind of hedge (protection) against this possible loss.

The ministers resist because any change may require a new analysis, increasing the chance of a request for a view – which, at this point, would postpone the final analysis of the process for the next government.

Last week, government representatives took a tour of the offices of the TCU ministers to “snip up the edges”. This week, the meetings continued.

Government already plans the next steps

Despite still waiting for the final approval of the control body, the government is already planning the next steps — the registration of the process with the CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission) and the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, the American CVM).

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) does not want to waste time and is racing against the clock to try to make the operation viable this semester, before the window of opportunity on the Stock Exchange closes.

Despite adverse market conditions, the government still hopes to make it happen. The interpretation is that Eletrobras is valuable and that it can generate good results in the medium term, if well managed.

For the company and the government, privatization could still happen in a window that closes in mid-August.

However, market conditions in 2022 are recognized by these people as the main risk to the process. As the operation will be carried out on the Stock Exchange, the approximation of the electoral calendar tends to increase tension between investors and may, consequently, make the operation unfeasible.

The more time passes, the greater the risk of turmoil. In the economic team, doubts are expressed about the real viability of the process this year — although the final word is that the process has a chance to advance.

News of an SEC indictment about the company’s alleged omission about the scale of the financial risks it faces with the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant could affect the pricing that investors calculate, company sources say — but not to the point of definitively ruling it out. The interest.

Three civil servants from the state-owned company, Aeel (Association of Eletrobras Employees), Asef (Association of Furnas Employees) and CNE (National Collective of Electricians) subscribe to the complaint to the SEC.

In their opinion, Eletrobras delays the disclosure of sensitive financial details about Santo Antônio in an attempt to speed up the timetable for its privatization, even if this imposes losses on the company and its shareholders.

On Tuesday night (17), PT deputies asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to suspend, by means of a preliminary (provisional) decision, the judgment of the Eletrobras privatization process by the TCU.

According to parliamentarians, the full versions of tariff impact studies were not released, only technical reports without much explanation. They claim that the wide disclosure of this information was determined by the TCU itself.

It also states that obligations —such as the contracting of natural gas-fired thermal plants and small hydroelectric plants— were not taken into account in estimating the impact of the tariff calculation. The request has not yet been analyzed by the Supreme Court.

Fábio Pupo, Nathalia Garcia and José Marques collaborated.

Steps for the privatization of Eletrobras: