Emirates recruiters seek flight attendants in 30 cities over the next 6 weeks

Image: Emirates


Emirates said it is looking for talented people with a passion for their work to join its award-winning cabin crew team. With the return of air travel, airline recruiters are meeting and hiring candidates in 30 cities from now until the end of June.. On this final trip in the recruitment process, Emirates teams will travel from Australia to the UK, passing through dozens of European cities along this stretch, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis and Bahrain.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President Human Resources, Emirates Grouphe said: “There is no airline more interesting than Emirates for anyone interested in being a cabin crew member; We have seen a lot of interest since we started our cabin crew recruitment drive in November.”.

The vice president added: “While parts of the application process are done online, we strive to meet our candidates in person whenever possible; therefore, our talent recruitment team is touring 30 cities over the next 6 weeks to screen potential candidates.

Emirates’ global cabin crew team represents 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in more than 130 cities across six continents. The entire Emirates crew is based in the trendy city of Dubai, with company-provided accommodation, tax-free salary and other benefits. Interested candidates can read more information about Emirates cabin crew roles and apply online on the Emirates website.

