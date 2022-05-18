Emmy Rossum Shares The One Time She Skipped Her 28-Step Beauty Routine

We’ve included these products chosen by Emmy Rossum because we think you’ll like her choices at these prices. has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not . Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

If you have trouble sticking to a routine with your beauty products, let Emmy Rossum be your inspiration. She has been very consistent with her regimen for years. in it Vogue tutorial, the Shameless alum disclosed, “I would say I wash my face and do a nighttime routine every night. There’s probably only one night in my entire life that I haven’t done this and I think that was the night I went into labor.” This is understandable, for sure.

The angelyne star shared her hair, skin and makeup routine which has 28 steps and products she has been loyal to for 15-20 years. She also spoke about her journey to embracing the natural texture of her hair, explaining, “What I love about curly hair is that I think it projects confidence. For many years, I straightened my hair. and drying and kind of trying to contort that into a different ideal of beauty. Finally, embracing my natural hair is something that makes me feel so unique.”

If you’re looking for some motivation, check out Emmy’s hair, skin care and makeup products.