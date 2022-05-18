End of restrictions leads “Covid industry” to reposition itself

With the end of virtually all health restrictions against Covid-19 in France, manufacturers of products used on a large scale since the beginning of the pandemic are trying to reposition themselves to face the drop in sales. For more than two years, the “coronavirus industry” has mobilized much more than mask and alcohol gel producers.

Textiles, cosmetics, plastics and cleaning companies were also urged to join the French effort to meet the explosion in demand for individual and collective protections against the coronavirus. In less than two years, France has gone from just four manufacturers of disposable masks to around 30, capable of delivering 100 million units a week.

However, the rate of over 70% of the population fully vaccinated, the expansion of the supply of medicines against Covid-19 and the arrival of heat led to the end of the mandatory use of protection in all closed places in the country, with the exception of hospitals and hospitals. other health facilities. Alcohol gel, which was systematically offered at the entrance of any establishment, is increasingly rare, as are the acrylic protections adopted in offices and other places.

The national textile sector tried, without success, to place the models of masks in fabric made in France – but 200 million units ran aground in 2021, according to the country’s Textile Industries Union.

Economist Sarah Guillou, director of the research department on Innovation and Competition at Sciences Po in Paris, notes that the beginning of the end of the crisis was already anticipated since the summer of last year.

