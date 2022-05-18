Erdogan: Sweden only joins NATO if it returns ‘terrorists’ | Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan said Sweden “should not expect Turkey to approve the candidacy without returning terrorists”, in reference to Kurdish citizens refugees in the Scandinavian country that Ankara accuses of being members of the PKK, the Kurdish nationalist party considered terrorist in Turkey.
Turkish President Erdogan has opposed the entry of the two Scandinavian countries – Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC
Otherwise, “Finland and Turkey don’t even have to come to Turkey,” Erdogan warned. The three countries have been trying to negotiate Ankara’s favorable vote.
According to NATO regulations, the entry of a new member must be unanimously approved by all countries that are already part of the alliance.
So far, all the other NATO countries have already expressed support for the accession of Finland and Sweden, which Russia considers a threat. The Kremlin has already promised unprecedented reprisals if the new entries happen.
‘Security Sensitivity’
Presidents Erdogan and Putin have developed a ‘pragmatic friendship’ over the years (Photo: Getty Images/Via BBC)
The Turkish president urged the other members to “understand the security sensitivity” of Turkey. Although his country is a member of NATO, Erdogan is one of Russia’s biggest trade allies and has developed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
