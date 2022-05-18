Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

After spreading fake news about the coronavirus vaccine, Eric Clapton announced that he canceled the tour shows after testing positive for covid-19. Today, the singer’s team posted on Facebook that he has been “suffering with the illness” since his last show at the Royal Albert Hall.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if we resume travel and touring too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery, after intense internal discussion,” the statement read.

The 77-year-old star has sparked some controversy since the pandemic began, refusing to play music venues that require vaccinations and donating to anti-vaccination bands. You shows in Zurich, Switzerland and Milan, Italy on May 17th and 18th have been postponed.

Eric Clapton tests positive for Covid Image: Creative Commons

Fake news about the vaccine

Eric Clapton, 77, told yet another fake news about the vaccine. According to him, anyone who has taken the vaccine against covid-19 is “a victim of mass training hypnosis”.

According to the Daily Mail, in an interview with the YouTube channel “The real Music Observer”, the singer said that there are subliminal messages hidden in advertising that lead people to receive immunizations.

Previously, he has said that he suffered alarming side effects after receiving the AstraZeneca dose and even released an anti-social-blocking single, Stand And Deliver, with Van Morrison in 2020.

“Whatever the memo was, it didn’t make it to me. Then I started to realize that there was actually a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor de psicologia clínica na Universidade de Ghent, na Bélgica], talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. As soon as I started looking, I saw it everywhere,” she said.

“Then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube that were like subliminal advertising. It had been going on for a long time: that ‘you’ll have nothing and you’ll be happy’ thing. ‘And I thought, ‘What does that mean? little by little, I put together a kind of puzzle. And that made me even more resolute”, he added.

It is worth noting that mass-forming psychosis—an attempt to hypnotize groups of people into following messages against their will—has been widely discredited by scientists.

The singer had also detailed the experience with the immunizing AstraZeneca, for which he blamed the ‘propaganda’ for pressuring him.

In a message to his music producer, he said: “I took the first dose of AZ [AstraZeneca] and immediately I had severe reactions that lasted ten days.” The singer further said he ‘recovered eventually’ but suffered more ‘disastrous reactions’ six weeks after the second dose.

“My hands and feet were frozen, numb or burning, and practically useless for two weeks. I should never have gone near the needle. But the advertising said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

What does the science say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?

THE Splash/UOL talked to Renato Kfouri, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), and clarifies that the adverse effect pointed out by Clapton is extremely rare. “In the universe of millions of doses that have already been applied worldwide, the reported cases were few”, said the specialist.

According to him, the thrombosis reported after the application of the vaccine is different from the classic thrombosis that we know. “The vaccine would be like a trigger for an autoimmune disease, which the person already has, but is unaware of, and which causes a drop in the number of platelets in the blood, increasing the risk for the emergence of thrombi”, explained Renato.

That is, while classic thrombosis has as one of its characteristics the high count in the number of platelets (which increases the risk of clots in the body), thrombosis in the case of those who took the vaccine is characterized by a drop in the number of platelets.

The director of SBI also reinforces that even people who have already had thrombosis can take the vaccine, since, due to the rare and diverse nature of the reaction, these individuals would not be more predisposed to the problem.

“The safety of coronavirus vaccines is similar to other vaccines we are used to,” he says. “There are always risks, but the benefits, the number of deaths that will be avoided, outweigh the number of adverse events reported so far”, he believes.