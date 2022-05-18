Eric Clapton, who is anti-vaccine, gets Covid and cancels shows – 05/17/2022 – Illustrated

Eric Clapton announced the cancellation of two shows in Europe because he has Covid-19. The singer, who last year declared he felt entitled to cancel performances in places where the public had to show proof of vaccination, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“Eric Clapton is sadly suffering from Covid, having tested positive after his second show at the Royal Albert Hall,” the text reads. “His medical advisers told him that if he were to continue traveling and playing, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric also doesn’t want to pass an infection on to anyone in the band, crew, promoters and of course the fans.”

The canceled shows – and which must be rescheduled within a period of six months – would take place this Tuesday, in Zurich, and on Wednesday, in Milan. The statement published on the social network also informs that Clapton wants to return to singing on the 20th and 21st of this month, in Bologna.

During the pandemic, Clapton took a stand against mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus and social distancing measures. A year ago, he claimed to have had “disastrous reactions” after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine and blamed “advertisements” that said the immunizer was “safe for everyone”. According to experts, the side effects of AstraZeneca are usually mild and short-lived and pose no danger.

“It is very frustrating that after having avoided Covid throughout the lockdown and during the period when there were restrictions on travel, Eric has succumbed to the disease at this point, but we are very hopeful that he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to who is in a position to perform on the remaining dates”, follows the statement that the musician released on social networks.

At the end of 2020, Clapton recorded the song “Stand and Deliver”, a composition by British singer-songwriter Van Morrison, in which he stands against Covid prevention measures. The former Cream guitarist stated that he found his voice in Morrison’s lyrics.

“Although I was singing his words, they echoed in my heart,” he said in a letter. “I recorded ‘Stand and Deliver’ in 2020 and was immediately treated with contempt.” The song’s lyrics have lines like “Do you want to be a free man or a slave?”.