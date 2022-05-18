ESPN broadcasts games of five Brazilian teams in Libertadores: see days and times

The penultimate round of the group stage of Liberators will be featured on Disney channels this midweek. With the transmission of the games of five Brazilian teams, the main attractions of ESPN and STAR+ will be the Boca Juniors vs Corinthians and Palmeiras vs Emelec.







Games take place on May 17, 18 and 19 (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Launch!

Corinthians face Boca Juniors at La Bombonera this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, with narration by Paulo Andrade and comments by Gian Oddi, Zé Elias and Carlos Eugênio Simon.

– I believe that a victory for Corinthians in La Bombonera puts the team as a candidate for the Libertadores title. The triumph consolidates the good moment of Corinthians, this resumption of good results, the rebuilding of the team and also consolidates the knowledge of the club and human material on the part of Vítor Pereira. The club has had a great Brazilian championship and has everything to confirm that in Libertadores. But Boca is always Boca. It’s a difficult game against them and, inversely to what happened in the first game, the pressured ones are the Argentines – analyzes Zé Elias, commentator for Disney’s sports channels.

On Wednesday, the current two-time continental champion enters the field in a game that will be shown exclusively by ESPN and STAR+. Palmeiras welcomes Emelec (EQU) at Allianz Parque. The match will be highlighted at 6 pm, with narration by Nivaldo Prieto and comments by Zinho, Paulo Calçade and Renata Ruel.

Atlético Mineiro enters the field on Thursday. The current Brazilian champion faces Independiente del Valle (EQU), in a game that can confirm the classification of the Brazilian team for the next phase. The emotions of this duel will be featured on ESPN and STAR+ at 7pm, with narration by João Guilherme and analysis by Leonardo Bertozzi, Zinho and Carlos Eugênio Simon.

Check out the broadcasts of the fifth round of the Libertadores:

Tuesday, May 17th

19:15 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Peñarol (URU) x Cerro Porteño (PAR) – ESPN 4/Star+

19:15 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Red Bull Bragantino (BRA) x Estudiantes (ARG) – ESPN/Star+

21:30 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Sporting Cristal (PER) x Talleres Córdoba (ARG) – ESPN 4/Star+

21:30 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Boca Juniors (ARG) x Corinthians (BRA) – ESPN/Star+

Wednesday, May 18

19:00 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Palmeiras (BRA) x Emelec (ECU) – ESPN/Star+

21:00 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Deportes Tolima (COL) vs América Mineiro (BRA) – ESPN/Star+

Thursday, May 19

19:00 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: Atlético Mineiro (BRA) x Ind. Del Valle (ECU) – ESPN/Star+

21:00 Copa Conmebol Libertadores: River Plate (ARG) vs Colo Colo (CHI) – ESPN 4/Star+