EU makes ‘massive’ green energy plan to avoid Russian gas

THE European Union released this Wednesday, 18, a plan worth 210 billion euros to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. The commission’s strategy is to accelerate the transition of European countries to green energy.

+ Europe’s plan to stop depending on Russian oil and gas

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s main gas supplier, has led the European Union to rethink its energy policies. Amid the repeated sanctions imposed on the Kremlin, European countries decided to break their dependence on fuel supplied by the country ruled by Vladimir Putin.

Before the war, Russia supplied 40% of the bloc’s gas and 27% of its imported oil. To move countries away from these fuels, Brussels has proposed a three-pronged plan: import more gas from other suppliers, faster deployment of renewable energy and more efforts to save energy.

Launching ambitious targets, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, proposed that the bloc’s countries obtain 45% of energy from renewable sources by 2030, replacing its current proposal of 40%. That would see the EU more than double its renewable energy capacity to 1,236 gigawatts by 2030, and would be aided by a law that simplifies the implementation of wind and solar projects.

The union’s 27 member states plan to invest around €210 billion in the new energy policy by 2027 and €300 billion by 2030. €86 billion for renewable energy, €27 billion for hydrogen infrastructure, €29 billion for electrical grids and €56 billion for energy savings and heat pumps.

The Commission recommended that countries on the continent finance the measures using the €800 billion “Covid-19 recovery fund” made available by the union. The plan will go through the approval of EU countries and legislators.

In a race to cut Russian gas supplies in the short term, Europe’s demand for Russia is expected to fall by 30% by 2030. For now, countries rely on the fuel to heat homes, power industry and produce electricity.

