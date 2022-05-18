Ewan McGregor Celebrates Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Appearance

Ewan McGregor celebrated that his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is being introduced to the ‘Star Wars’ universe. The actress known for ‘10 Cloverfield Street‘ and ‘Birds of prey‘ will appear in the series focused on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

The actor, on the other hand, is the iconic interpreter of Obi-Wan Kenobi, equaling Alec Guinness.

“My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario (Dawson), and it’s about to start. Our little boy was born into this huge Star Wars family. Either he will hug you or really go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe he will become a Trekkie!”

Joked McGregor (via Vanity Fair), in reference to fans of the ‘Star Trek’ franchise.

According to Dave Filoni, the narrative will be a little different compared to the other projects.

‎”Ahsoka is a continuous story. It’s definitely something that goes towards a goal, in my mind, rather than being quaint little adventures. That’s what I want the character to be doing, and I think that’s what the fans want too. They have a strong relationship with Ahsoka.”

‘Ahsoka’ must be five years after the events of ‘‎‎Return of the Jedi‎‎‘, with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson will return as Ahsoka Tano, as well as Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed.