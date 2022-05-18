Extended version of Wanda and Professor Xavier clash leaks

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie by the wizard played by Benedict Cumberbatch, opened less than two weeks ago and has already become the second highest grossing of 2022.

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 has already been talked about, dividing opinions a lot among fans, both about their participation across the multiverse and the use of Scarlet Witch as the main villain of the plot.

Yes, the character played by Elizabeth Olsen returns like never before, killing even the heroes featured in the Illuminati universe, like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Another character Wanda ends up killing off is Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). However, this scene would be much bigger, as the insider indicates. MTTSHresponsible for most of the Doctor Strange 2.

According to the source, there would be a big battle raging mentally between Wanda and Professor Xavier. This action sequence would be more epic and more mind-blowing than what we got to see in the cinema, where Wanda just comes out of a red smoke.

Doctor Strange 2 almost had an epic clash!

The information is in line with what the journalist Daniel Richtman said last year that the fight between the two characters in Doctor Strange 2 would rival the battle between Strange and Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!