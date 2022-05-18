F1 does not replace Russian GP and 2022 season will have 22 races

Load audio player

THE formula 1 decided not to replace the canceled Russian GP on the calendar with a new event on the weekend of September 23-25. With that, the 2022 season will officially have 22 races, the same number as last year.

The decision creates a two-week gap between the end of the European season in monzaon the 11th of September, and the start of the tests was on the 2nd of October, with the Singapore GP.

the race of Sochi was cancelled, in addition to the termination of F1’s contract with the organization of the Russian GP, ​​shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. The category immediately began the search for alternative stages, in an attempt to maintain the predicted number of 23 events.

One candidate was Qatar. The country, which received a test last year in losailis due to return to the calendar in 2023, but was planning to skip this year due to the World Cup.

Initially, it was thought that a September date would be early enough to avoid shocking the event, but concerns have arisen about the extreme heat and the potential impact to the public.

on the weekend of Melbourne there was also the possibility of a second race in Singapore, a weekend before the GP, perhaps starting at an earlier time. Possibilities were also broadcast in Europe, with hockey offering to receive the return of the German GP.

However, logistical issues would make it impossible to transfer the F1 circus directly from Europe to Singapore. The key to any deal was funding. The current situation of the category is very different from the one seen two years ago, when some tracks had cheap or even free agreements so that F1 could do a considerable number of tests amid the pandemic.

Due to the general level of inflation around the world and the dramatic increase in the cost of freight, a new race would have to make financial sense for the teams and F1. In the end, none of the options met all the aforementioned criteria and, therefore, F1 decided not to run the 23rd race.

The confirmation will be welcomed by the teams, who face the challenge of staying within the budget cap amid the development of their new cars in the context of what will still be a busy calendar.

