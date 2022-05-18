Fábio Santos returns to being a pillar of Corinthians in Libertadores | Corinthians

Fábio Santos was instrumental in winning Corinthians’ Libertadores in 2012. Ten years later, today as the oldest player in the alvinegro squad, the left-back has managed to maintain a very high level of performance in the same tournament.

It was like this this Tuesday against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, in a 1-1 draw. Cast as a left winger in the initial scheme, he closed the line of five defenders, scored efficiently and helped the team get the ball out for more than 90 minutes.

In the second stage, when the team was under pressure with the game already tied, he assumed the left-back in the four-player line and followed a high level of bravery and regularity. According to the TV Globo scout, he hit 19 passes out of the 22 he tried (86% hit) and got two tackles.

At the age of 36, the player has experienced for the first time the tactical variations offered by coach Vítor Pereira. Left-back by origin, he played as a winger for most of the game a week after being a left-back against Portuguesa-RJ.

1 of 2 Fábio Santos in Boca x Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fábio Santos in Boca x Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

In all, Fábio participated in 11 of Corinthians’ 26 games in the year. In Libertadores, he played all five of the group stage, starting in all of them.

Not even the missed penalty in the goalless draw against Deportivo Cali on May 4 took away his concentration or dampened morale within the squad and with the commission. The crowd doesn’t seem to have been left with the choking episode either. The player came from several consecutive hits in charges.

To keep up with the pace, Fábio has played less in 2022. In the last seven games of the club, it was used game after game: he faced Boca, rested against Fortaleza, played against Cali, stayed out against Bragantino, started against Portuguesa, did not catch Inter and, on Tuesday, played for Bombonera.

The tendency, therefore, is that he will not play for a single minute on Sunday, against São Paulo, at 4 pm (GMT), in Itaquera, for the Brasileirão.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

