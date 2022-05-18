Fbio Santos evaluates Corinthians performance against Boca Juniors and values ​​point won

Last Thursday night, Corinthians faced Boca Juniors, in the Libertadores group stage, and left with a 1-1 draw. Right after the end of the game, Fábio Santos evaluated Timão’s performance and the importance of point won at Bombonera.

“Man, I think it’s very complicated to play here. We know that. In the game played, I think the team was not on its best days, but there was commitment, tactical delivery and I think this has to be valued. This point is very important for our classification and now we are going to seek first place at home”, declared the full-back still on the lawn at ESPN.

Fábio was one of the highlights of Vítor Pereira’s team against the Argentines. Due to his good performance, he was highly praised by the crowd and ended the night as the second best player of the duel, according to a board vote. Fan Notesof My Helm, alongside Du Queiroz. The pair only lost to Cássio, who made great saves in the white-and-white goal.

Due to the point conquered in Argentina, Timão maintained the leadership of Group E. However, Deportivo Cali and Always Ready have not yet played in the sixth round. Forwarded, the Corinthians classification can happen next Thursday, the 26th, with a positive result over Always Ready, at Neo Química Arena, at 21h.

