Binotto had already questioned spending by Red Bull, which promises new updates in Spain (Photo: Ferrari)

The much-talked-about F1 spending cap – which has risen to US$ 140 million (approximately R$ 760 million) this season – promises to be the subject of debate throughout 2022. Recently, Mattia Binotto – head of Ferrari – had already commented on the development of Red Bull when he declared that he did not see how the rival could continue to improve the performance of the car, and now the Italian team is preparing a report to present to the FIA ​​on the expenses of the other competitors.

The information is from the Italian portal formu1a.uno, adding that Ferrari intends to dissect the expenses of each of the teams so far this season. Thus, the report must consist of the estimates that the Maranello team made about the expenses of the other teams, with the aim of understanding where the rivals are.

Ferrari will question competitors’ spending in the 2022 F1 season (Photo: AFP)

The lack of transparency on how spending has been made in Formula 1 so far has become a matter of debate. First, Binotto questioned how much improvement Red Bull has made, and whether the Austrian team is already close to its limit — or halfway there, at least.

The Taureans’ response came through sports consultant Helmut Marko, who recalled Carlos Sainz’s crashes in Australia, Imola and Miami to also question Ferrari’s expenses, with the argument that the repairs of the F1-75 crashed by the Spaniard ” would not be cheap” to the Italian team.

While Ferrari’s report is not specifically in protest at Red Bull, the improvements brought by the Austrian team naturally gave the Scuderia motivation to decide to work on the document that will be presented to the FIA ​​– and which will certainly have greater repercussions.

And Red Bull responded through Helmut Marko, who questioned the expenses involved in the Sainz crashes (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

With the category’s lack of transparency regarding the teams’ expenses, which promise an avalanche of improvements for the next stage, the Spanish GP – with Red Bull included, as it continues to try to reduce the weight of the RB18 – it is natural to expect that the discussions about the spending of each of them will stretch throughout the entire season, just as the teams expect this year’s title fight to be.

Formula 1 returns to the track this weekend, with the Spanish GP dispute at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​scheduled to take place between the 20th and 22nd of May.

