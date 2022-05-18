Festival Cena 2k22 announces full schedule – Jornal do Oeste

After announcing the change of dates and a third day in the schedule, the festival Cena 2K22 announced the full line-up of the event. The event has names like Karol Conká, Racionais, Djonga and much more.

The shows will take place between the 17th, 18th and 19th of June at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in São Paulo. In addition to Playboi Carti – who had already been announced as part of the event and is one of the most anticipated presences by fans, the festival will have the presence of Sofaygo, a recent bet by Cactus Jack Records, Travis Scott’s record label.

Other international names such as Trippie Redd, Danileigh and Pi’erre Bourne are also confirmed for the event, in addition to great national artists such as Tasha and Tracie, Onnika, Bc Raff and the Recayd Mob group.

In this edition, the festival expects to receive 125 thousand people. This is the only trap festival in Brazil and, since its first edition in 2019, it has established itself among the biggest national festivals.

With the new dates, the public can now purchase tickets for the third day on the official website. The last tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available. Single tickets purchased before the postponement are for the days corresponding to the new dates.

Check the complete schedule

Friday, June 17th

Playboi Carti

Ken Carson

Karol Conka

Mc Hair

Destroy Lonely

Ka$hdami

alee

Brandão85

lewd

Leozin

Dudu

Veigh

Stef

Big Rush

dnasty

Danzo

AJULIACOST

Minor MC

dagrace

Juju Rude

Big Blackk

From the moon

PJ Houdini

Rich DS

Rudies Flacko

lil fire

sotam

Heron Love

Levi

fabin

Special Guest: Sofaygo

Saturday, June 18

Recayd Mob

Pi’erre Bourne

djonga

Danilleigh

BK’

Young Nudy

Onikka

Yunk Wine

Mc Caverinha

G4 Boyz

Sidoka

Crystal

Mac Julia

Filipe Ret

Criis Mine

Colonel’s Tz

Major RD

Drik Barbosa

Hyperanhas

Brutal Monna

MC Taya

McSoffia

FBC

Yung Buddha

Massaru

aka FK

uklan

Matt D

febem

Enzo From The Block

VND

C97

Putodiparis

Fleezus

vandal

Iced Mob

hammer

Kawe

lil ivy

Lord Prince & Devil Green

local dog

Malcolm VL

jazz boy

DJs: Thys; Mu540; Afrolai; Dj Sophia

Sunday, June 19

trippie red

BC Raff

Rational Mc`s

McDricka

sahbabii

ebony

mainstreet

BKtherula

Tasha & Tracie

young dex

Tory

kyan

OG Capitu

loyal

Kayblack

MD Chief

Domlaike

Budah

Abbot

Flacko

Duchess

aka Rasta

slipmami

brocagang

Yung Noble

Gaius Luccas

realvettorazzi

lil kid

Lizzie

ML

Fifty

Lucas Carlos

Clara Lima

RT Mallone

Nina do Porte

Alt Niss

Saint

Lis MC

MC Luanna

wizard 021

Kakas

VK Mac

Thoney

DJs: Pearl; Cello Ist; iamlopess

