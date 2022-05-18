Festival Cena 2k22 announces full schedule – Jornal do Oeste
After announcing the change of dates and a third day in the schedule, the festival Cena 2K22 announced the full line-up of the event. The event has names like Karol Conká, Racionais, Djonga and much more.
The shows will take place between the 17th, 18th and 19th of June at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in São Paulo. In addition to Playboi Carti – who had already been announced as part of the event and is one of the most anticipated presences by fans, the festival will have the presence of Sofaygo, a recent bet by Cactus Jack Records, Travis Scott’s record label.
Other international names such as Trippie Redd, Danileigh and Pi’erre Bourne are also confirmed for the event, in addition to great national artists such as Tasha and Tracie, Onnika, Bc Raff and the Recayd Mob group.
In this edition, the festival expects to receive 125 thousand people. This is the only trap festival in Brazil and, since its first edition in 2019, it has established itself among the biggest national festivals.
With the new dates, the public can now purchase tickets for the third day on the official website. The last tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available. Single tickets purchased before the postponement are for the days corresponding to the new dates.
Check the complete schedule
Friday, June 17th
Playboi Carti
Ken Carson
Karol Conka
Mc Hair
Destroy Lonely
Ka$hdami
alee
Brandão85
lewd
Leozin
Dudu
Veigh
Stef
Big Rush
dnasty
Danzo
AJULIACOST
Minor MC
dagrace
Juju Rude
Big Blackk
From the moon
PJ Houdini
Rich DS
Rudies Flacko
lil fire
sotam
Heron Love
Levi
fabin
Special Guest: Sofaygo
Saturday, June 18
Recayd Mob
Pi’erre Bourne
djonga
Danilleigh
BK’
Young Nudy
Onikka
Yunk Wine
Mc Caverinha
G4 Boyz
Sidoka
Crystal
Mac Julia
Filipe Ret
Criis Mine
Colonel’s Tz
Major RD
Drik Barbosa
Hyperanhas
Brutal Monna
MC Taya
McSoffia
FBC
Yung Buddha
Massaru
aka FK
uklan
Matt D
febem
Enzo From The Block
VND
C97
Putodiparis
Fleezus
vandal
Iced Mob
hammer
Kawe
lil ivy
Lord Prince & Devil Green
local dog
Malcolm VL
jazz boy
DJs: Thys; Mu540; Afrolai; Dj Sophia
Sunday, June 19
trippie red
BC Raff
Rational Mc`s
McDricka
sahbabii
ebony
mainstreet
BKtherula
Tasha & Tracie
young dex
Tory
kyan
OG Capitu
loyal
Kayblack
MD Chief
Domlaike
Budah
Abbot
Flacko
Duchess
aka Rasta
slipmami
brocagang
Yung Noble
Gaius Luccas
realvettorazzi
lil kid
Lizzie
ML
Fifty
Lucas Carlos
Clara Lima
RT Mallone
Nina do Porte
Alt Niss
Saint
Lis MC
MC Luanna
wizard 021
Kakas
VK Mac
Thoney
DJs: Pearl; Cello Ist; iamlopess
