FIIs: CVM decision ends controversy over MXRF11 dividends; what changes for the investor?

After almost four months of impasse, the controversy involving the questioning of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) about the distribution of dividends from the Maxi Renda real estate fund (MXRF11) ended. In response to an appeal by the portfolio managers, the autarchy reversed itself in a decision that would have an impact not only on the fund itself, but also on the entire FII market.

What fell – by unanimous decision of the CVM collegiate this Tuesday (17) – was the understanding that a real estate fund could not distribute more dividends than the accounting profit accumulated by the portfolio. In the event of an accounting loss, the income should be suspended or transferred in the form of amortization, that is, return of equity.

The CVM’s understanding took place in December 2021 and was made public in January of this year, based on the specific case of Maxi Renda.

With the unanimous approval of the appeal presented by Maxi Renda, its dividend distribution, as well as that of the other FIIs, remains unchanged. But what are the practical effects of the new decision for the investor?

At first, specialists and fund managers heard by the InfoMoney mention at least three. In addition to offering more security to the segment, yesterday’s CVM statement should increase transparency for investors and alleviate pressure on FoFs – funds that invest in shares of other FIIs.

“The CVM unanimously granted the applicant’s request for reconsideration, and, reconsidering the understanding of the previous decision, decided to recognize the regularity of the accounting treatment given to the distribution of surplus cash profit in retained earnings/losses”, highlighted a statement from the municipality.

For Telêmaco Genovesi, manager of “brick” FIIs at Fator Administração de Recursos, the real estate fund segment returns to what it was before with the repositioning of the CVM.

“The previous understanding did not make sense, since the real estate fund would continue to make cash and would not be able to distribute it to the shareholders”, he details. “The cash would be stopped because of an eventual balance that closed negative due to the fluctuation of the assets that make up the portfolio of the portfolio”, she explains.

For him, it was a problem that left investors with another question mark regarding the distribution of dividends from FIIs from now on.

Reaction of the FIIs market

The market celebrated the CVM’s new decision – which, according to experts, met all expectations of the real estate fund segment.

“For us, the new CVM decision is very welcome and maintains the previous understanding on the subject, that is, everything remains as we know it so far, without tax impacts or penalties in the recurrence of monthly earnings”, highlights a report signed by Larissa Nappo and Marcelo Potenza, analysts at Itaú BBA.

Until December 2021, when the CVM made its first decision, FII managers were guided by Law 8668/93, which governs real estate funds. The law provides for the distribution of 95% of the profits calculated by the portfolios based on half-yearly balance sheets, disregarding asset revaluations and, consequently, any accounting loss.

With the CVM’s decision, the adoption of this regime is confirmed.

One of the pioneers in the real estate fund segment, Moise Politi, a partner at REC Gestão de Recursos, classified the CVM’s decision as difficult and very common sense.

For him, who followed and participated in the drafting of legislation for FIIs, the definitive position of the CVM increases investor confidence in the legal security of Brazil and the autarchy itself.

Even before the CVM’s reconsideration, Politi was against the new understanding on the distribution of dividends from FIIs, noting that there was already a law on the subject. “Not following the law that is in force would be an irregularity”, he says.

Why Maxi Renda?

The CVM’s previous understanding was based on Maxi Renda’s financial statements between 2014 and 2020, a period in which the fund even presented an accounting loss and, even so, continued with the distribution of dividends.

In January of this year, in an interview with the program League of FIIsof InfoMoney, André Masetti, manager of XP Asset, explained that Maxi Renda followed the legislation and, unlike other periods, the fund had ended 2021 in the blue. In this way, the portfolio would not need to interrupt the distribution of dividends to offset any losses.

After the CVM’s reconsideration, the management of Maxi Renda – the largest fund in terms of number of shareholders, with 515,000 – manifested itself in a material fact, only confirming the decision described in the minutes of the extraordinary meeting of the autarchy.

Marx Gonçalves, an analyst at Nord Research, takes a positive view of the controversy, as the outcome of the case will allow more transparency for investors going forward.

“The shareholder ends up looking only at the distribution side and, many times, does not perceive the fund’s accounting situation”, he recalls. “Maxi Renda is in the blue today, but in previous years there was an increase in losses and the maintenance of the transfer of dividends”.

For the analyst, the CVM’s concern is legitimate because it will help standardize the information provided to investors about the real situation of the portfolios and the generation of income itself.

Greater transparency for FIIs

In yesterday’s statement, the CVM recommended that real estate fund managers improve the disclosure of financial information on the portfolios. The improvement, according to the autarchy, would help the investor in decision making.

“The guidance is not far from what was expected, because the administrator’s role is precisely to ‘protect’ the fund’s shareholder and pass on the information as clearly and transparently as possible.”, highlight Larissa and Potenza, in the Itaú BBA report.

The analysis is in line with that of Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, who considers the demand for more information for the real estate fund segment to be positive.

“The whole imbroglio, it seems, had an initial informational concern and, in the end, the decision brings ways to improve this information”, he analyzes. “The recent decision undoes any legal and especially fiscal changes that could occur if the first decision of the collegiate was maintained”.

The XP analyst expects an initially positive reaction from the market, as the uncertainty that hovered over the dividend distribution regime was overcome. However, she does not believe in a trigger that would price major changes in FIIs’ quotes, given the current moment of the industry as a whole and the country’s macroeconomic scenario.

Is it time for FoFs?

If the CVM’s first understanding were applied, one of the segments most affected by the interpretation would be FoFs – funds that invest in shares of other FIIs.

As the equity of these funds is composed of assets that fluctuate daily, the distribution of dividends from the portfolios would be practically conditioned to a bull market. This is because, in the event of a devaluation of the shares, the fund’s accounting result would be affected.

“It does take a lot of pressure off the FoFs, as they would all be affected. Many receivables funds would also be harmed”, confirms Ricardo Vieira, head of FoFs at VBI Real Estate.

For the manager, the end of the Maxi Renda case takes a “little weight from the backpack” of the real estate fund segment, but the great weight for the segment continues to be the interest rate.

“It may provide relief in the short term, and in fact it is a very big relief from the structural point of view of the product, but the situation that puts pressure on real estate funds today is the interest rate”.

According to Vieira, although the Selic – the basic interest rate for the national economy – has already advanced a lot, there is still no definition of the ceiling for the indicator.

“We don’t have very clear signs of this, mainly due to the external scenario, which also continues with high inflation, as in the United States”, he says. “All this combined puts pressure on the shares of real estate funds”.

With the increase in interest rates, fixed income investments – which offer less risk – gain greater profitability and attract investors in variable income products, such as FIIs. From 2021 onwards, the Selic rose from 2% to the current 12.75% per year.

Will Maxi Renda quotas go up?

In the first session after the new CVM decision, Maxi Renda shares led the biggest hikes of the day. At 2:51 pm, the shares registered an increase of 2.20%, the highest this Wednesday (18).

To investors eventually excited about the outcome of the case, Danilo Bastos, a specialist in real estate funds and founding partner of Ticker Research, recommends patience and focus on strategy.

“Nobody is going to get rich because they bought the quota that could go up in the next few days”, he warns. “It is easier to find people who have accumulated wealth over the years, investing in quality assets with discipline”, she points out.

He also reinforces that the investment must focus on the long term and that, in the period, crises like the one experienced by Maxi Renda will happen and must be faced with more reason than passion.

