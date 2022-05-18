Film by director killed by Russian army takes center stage at Cannes

In keeping with its firm stand against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival included in the schedule the film “Mariupolis 2”, by the Lithuanian Mantas Kvedaravicius, killed in Mariupol, Ukraine, by the Russian army.

Before, the organization of the festival in France had already decided not host official delegations or delegations linked to the Russian government.

Kvedaravicius was captured and murdered by Russians in Ukraine on April 2, 2022 while making the film. “Mariupolis 2”. It will not be shown in any specific section of the festival, but the Cannes organization said it was “essential” to add it to the lineup.

“Mariupolis 2”, a film “that shows life that goes on under the bombs”, has been added to the official list of films, explained the statement, which also stressed that it contains “tragic and hopeful images at the same time”.

“In 2022 he returned to Ukraine, to Donbass, in the midst of the war, to meet the people he had met and filmed between 2014 and 2015. After his death, his producers and collaborators came together to continue transmitting his work, his vision, their films”, says the festival.

The film consists of footage the documentary filmmaker shot in Mariupol before his death, and was edited by his fiancée Hanna Bilobrova, who managed to bring back the material. Kvedaravicius also made “Mariupolis” in 2016, about life in the Ukrainian city in the shadow of the conflict with Russia. There are other Ukrainian films at the festival, but this one will likely be the most visceral and timely.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off this Tuesday (17) with an online speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who cited the Lithuanian film in his speech. “Mariupolis 2” will be presented on May 19 and 20, according to copress release. Mantas Kvedaravicius is the author of “Barzakh” (2011), “Mariupolis” (2016) and “Parthenon” (2019).

Born in 1976, with a PhD in Anthropology, Mantas Kvedaravicius presented “Mariupol” at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival.