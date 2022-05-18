find out if your name has been used by criminals

A fictitious sales scheme through phantom pharmacies would be using the name of people registered with the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) to collect free medicines or with discounts of up to 90% through the Popular Pharmacy program, of the Ministry of Health.

The complaint, aired on Sunday (15) by TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, is in a report by the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), which points to the deviation of R$ 2.6 billion, throughout Brazil, between 2015 and 2020.

The scheme was discovered after some people realized that the withdrawal of medicines in units registered in the Popular Pharmacy was in their names within the application. ConnectSUS.

It is precisely through the app, according to the Ministry of Health, that it becomes possible to find out if your CPF was used in the fraud. Below, see how.

How to know if your name is involved in fraud

If not, download the app on your phone. ConnectSUS which is available for Android or iOS systems.

which is available for Android or iOS systems. click in Login (CPF and password) in your gov.br account. If you don’t have an account, see how to open an account.

(CPF and password) in your gov.br account. If you don’t have an account, see how to open an account. As soon as you open the app within your login, an option appears called Medicines . Click on it.

. Click on it. If your name was used in the fraud, the remedies, which in theory, you received, appear in received. If the list is empty, you did not have your CPF involved in the fraud.

The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that, if misuse is found, it should report the case to the SUS ombudsman.

Popular Pharmacy coup uses third-party CPF Image: Reproduction

How did the scheme work?

According to the report, the scheme works as follows: the scammers would buy the CNPJ from drugstores already accredited by the government – one of the fraudsters offered the registration for R$ 40 thousand.

Fictitious drug sales would be using other people’s names to embezzle public money.

Two people interviewed by “Fantástico” said they had discovered the irregular use of their CPFs when using ConectSUS.

“[O aplicativo] It says that I took medication in Sidrolândia, in Mato Grosso do Sul, but I never set foot there, nor do I have relatives there,” said Luiz Felipe Cruz, a tax analyst, resident of São Paulo.

Scammers use SUS records to coup the Popular Pharmacy Image: Rodrigo Nunes/Ministry of Health

On the problem of ghost pharmacies, the director of DenaSus, Cláudio Azevedo Costa, told the report that the Ministry of Health is working to improve its control mechanisms.

“We created a new methodology based on a risk matrix. It is like a fine mesh and we are able to identify small cases and we direct Denasus’ action in those cases of greater risk”, stated Costa.