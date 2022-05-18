Finland and Sweden formally apply for NATO membership







Sauli Niinistö, President of Finland, and Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, at a press conference on May 17 Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the decision marks a turning point in the two countries’ defense policy and ends decades of military non-alignment. Parliaments of the 30 member countries of the alliance need to give approval. Finland and Sweden formally requested this Wednesday (18/05) their accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a decision motivated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. and ending decades of military non-alignment.

The step taken by both countries, which remained neutral during the Cold War, is one of the most significant transformations in the security architecture in Europe in decades and reflects a radical shift in public opinion since the Russian onslaught against Ukraine.

“This is a historic moment, which we must seize,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a brief ceremony where Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the military alliance deliver their membership applications.

“I warmly welcome requests from Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your joining NATO will enhance our shared security,” said Stoltenberg. The military alliance believes that the accession of Finland and Sweden will strengthen it in the Baltic Sea.

Finland and Russia directly share 1.3 kilometers of border. Finland’s entry into the alliance would more than double the land border between NATO member states and Russia.

The Finnish Parliament approved on Tuesday, by an overwhelming majority, the country’s accession to NATO. The day before, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that Sweden had taken the formal decision to join Finland in applying for membership, after nearly all parties in Parliament expressed their support.

In Finland, public support for the country’s NATO membership jumped from 20% before the war in Ukraine to nearly 80%. In Sweden, popular approval rose from 48% at the end of April to 57%, according to a survey by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Diplomats said that ratification of the entry of new members could take up to a year, as the parliaments of all 30 countries that make up the alliance must approve the candidacies.

Only after completion of the ratification process, Sweden and Finland would benefit from Article 5 of the alliance’s founding treaty, collective defense, which states that an armed attack against one or more members will be considered an attack against all.

expansion to the east

The admission of the two Nordic states – which, despite their lack of military alignment, already maintained close relations with NATO – would mean the most significant expansion of the alliance in almost two decades.

NATO was founded on April 4, 1949 by 12 countries, which included the US, Canada, UK, France and eight other European nations, during the Cold War context.

After the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, several countries of the former Warsaw Pact became members of NATO. Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic joined in 1999. Five years later, in 2004, NATO accepted the membership of the so-called Vilnius Group, formed by Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Albania and Croatia joined in 2009.

The most recent additions were Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020, bringing the total number of member countries to 30. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are classified as “aspiring members”.

Turkey threatens to bar Finland and Sweden

On Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, one of the NATO member states, expressed opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the organization. Stoltenberg said Wednesday, however, that he believed the issues could be resolved.

“We are determined to work on all issues and reach rapid conclusions,” said the secretary-general, noting strong support from other member countries, including Germany and the US.

“We will not say ‘yes’ to those imposing sanctions against Turkey to join the NATO security organization,” Erdogan said.

Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring terrorist groups, including Kurdish militants deemed illegal by Ankara, the European Union and the United States. In the last five years, Sweden and Finland have not authorized 33 extradition requests made by Turkey, sources in the Turkish Ministry of Justice told the official Anadolu news agency.

Analysts speculate that Erdogan had no real intention of barring Finland and Sweden, but that his plan would be to wrest concessions from those two countries in exchange for their endorsement. The opinion is also shared by Western diplomats.

Russia warns against accession

Russia has warned against the Swedish and Finnish governments’ decision to move forward with the NATO accession process, calling the turnaround “a serious mistake”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no problem with Sweden or Finland, but warned that expanding the military structure in their territories would require a reaction from Moscow.

At a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led entity, Putin said that NATO expansion was problematic for Moscow, and that his country closely followed the Western alliance’s ambitions to increase its global influence.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seguii Ryabkov said the two countries’ decision was a “serious mistake with far-reaching consequences”. “The general level of military tensions will increase,” he declared, according to Russian news agencies.

“It’s unfortunate that common sense is being sacrificed for ghostly ideas about what should be done in the current situation.”

lf (Reuters, AP, DW, ots)