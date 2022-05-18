Finnish Reservists Prepare for Russian Threat

Finns from all walks of life spent the weekend training on the military island of Santahamina, off the coast of Helsinki. They are volunteers who mobilize to protect themselves from Russia while the country tries join nato. The Finnish army has only 13,000 officers, but the country of 5.5 million has an impressive 900,000 reservists and a capacity for 280,000 soldiers in times of war.

For many who participated in the training, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call. “It was the last sign that you have to be ready in life. If something happens, we must be equipped to face the crisis,” Ville Mukka, a 30-year-old engineer, told AFP.

Enrollment in voluntary defense programs soared in the first week of the war in Ukraine. “The demand was about ten times higher,” explained Ossi Hietala, representative of MPK, the Finnish National Defense Training Association. Used to receiving 600 volunteers a week, the MPK began to enroll 6,000, which led the Finnish government to pay an additional €3 million.

Independent since 1917 and invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939, Finland was at war with its powerful neighbor for much of World War II and even sided with Nazi Germany. The conflict resulted in the loss of much of its territory and was followed by decades of enforced neutrality from Finland which came under Moscow’s surveillance during the Cold War.

“There is no need to go very far in history to find points of convergence” with the war in Ukraine, “that is the most worrying thing,” said Tomas Vare, a 43-year-old participant. Finland announced its “historic” NATO candidacy on Sunday, followed by Sweden on Monday, a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that ends decades of military neutrality. Moscow criticized the Nordic countries’ accession project and threatened a “response”.

MPK training ranges from a basic level of map reading and forest camps to sniper training and the use of anti-tank weapons. “It’s common Finns who come. People who want to develop skills and learn new things,” said Hietala. Many are also reservists looking to retrain their skills.

Unlike most European countries, Finland entrusts its defense to compulsory military service. All men aged 18 to 60 are subject to recruitment, while women participate voluntarily. Each year, more than 20,000 young people are called up for service that lasts from six months to more than a year. After that, they move on to the Reservation.





“Reservists are 96% of the forces in wartime and are an important part of Finnish military defense,” explained Hietala. “Much of the adult population has received military training at some point in their lives,” he concluded.