Flamengo authorizes agent to open conversations to close with great coach

At the bottom of the Brasileirão, Paulo Sousa’s days, under the command of Flamengo, may be numbered. Without still being able to make the team perform as expected, the next games in the Brasileirão will be enough to determine the coach’s future. On social media, Fla fans are already clamoring for another name.

Paulo Sousa arrived at Flamengo at the beginning of the season surrounded by expectations. The coach took it out of his own pocket and terminated the Polish national football team. Five months later, Paulo Sousa can’t make the Flamengo team surrender, he suffers from constant criticism from the press, and an exit could happen in Fla’s next game, for the Brasileirão, in case of a result below expectations.

In social networks, the great request of Flamengo fans is the return of Jorge Jesus. Without a club, the coach does not hide his desire to return to the Rio giants and, according to local sources, Flamengo would have authorized agent Giuliano Bertolucci to start the moves to try to reach an agreement with Jorge Jesus.

Amid all the pressure that PS suffers, Giuliano Bertolucci would have received the approval of the board of Flamengo to sit down with Jorge Jesus to better understand what the Portuguese want. Giuliano is a great partner of the Rio de Janeiro club and is always involved in signings under the current management of the club.

Free on the market, other sources claim that Jorge Jesus would be willing to enter the standard salary of Brazilian football to return to the Rio club. Jorge Jesus who, recently, tore praise for the red-black club.