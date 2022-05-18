Flamengo beats Minas for the 3rd time, sweeps the rival and goes to the NBB final | nbb

One of the main threats to Flamengo’s hegemony in Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB), Minas was no match for coach Gustavo de Conti’s team. After opening 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Rubro-Negro visited the rival for the second time in a row and triumphed by 91-80. With the victory, the seven-time NBB champion eliminates the Minas Gerais team – executioner on three occasions this season. – and advances to the final with a “sweep”.

Flamengo now awaits the winner of Franca x São Paulo, who will play the other semi. The interior team leads the series by 2 to 1, and the next confrontation takes place on Saturday, at 16:10, in Franca.

With 18 points scored, Robinson shared the top scorer position in the match with Gui Deodato, from Minas. American Dar Tucker was the game’s second-highest scorer with 16, two more than rivals Miller and Johnson Sr. Another player with an important participation in the night was the red-black Faverani, who scored 13 times.

The first quarter started with Minas in front and Flamengo turning to 5-2 in less than two minutes. In the sequence, however, the Minas Gerais team began to impose itself, opening four points ahead – 9 to 5 – in a three-ball by Johnson Sr. Confident, the same Johnson Sr made it 11 to 9. With his offensive actions very well blocked, Flamengo saw Maique nail and extend to 23 to 12, at eight. Rubro-Negro only reacted in the final minutes of the first quarter, with the right to a three-pointer from Dar Tucker in the last bid, setting the partial score at 25-19 for the home team.

Flamengo returned for the second period in full swing. Yago opened the scoring with a three-ball, and a minute later, JP Batista reduced it to 25-24. At two, Tucker went to the tray and turned it to 26-25, forcing coach Léo Costa to stop the game. The scolding worked, and Minas turned to 31 to 28. But Flamengo responded in the sequence, returning to lead the scoreboard after two free throws converted by Faverani. The home team felt and became dominated. At eight, Faverani scored 43 to 36. Managing the result well, Flamengo went to halftime winning by 47 to 38.

The first points of the third quarter were scored by Dar Tucker in a three-pointer. Drowsy, Minas only scored in the third minute, when Miller reduced it to 52-40. At four, Robinson was fouled and converted all three free throws, making it 58-43. Inspired, Robinson shot to three in the next minute and widened to 61. to 44. With Miller and Gui Deodato well in the game, Minas tried a new reaction, but Balbi tried to cool it down by scoring 64 to 48 at nine. In the final seconds of the fourth, Robinson still hit another three, making it 67 to 50. There was still time for Johnson Sr to score two more for Minas, but nothing capable of changing the game’s outlook.

Playing their all-or-nothing game of the season, Minas returned to the more attentive last quarter, dropping to 67-55 in two minutes. Flamengo only scored the three in a Faverani pin. Gradually, however, coach Gustavo de Conti’s team resumed its best basketball, and at four, Balbi scored 71 to 57. A minute later, Dar Tucker scored 73 to 60. Without the strength to react, Minas saw the rival open 75 to 63 in a basket by Olivinha three minutes from the end. From then on, it was up to Flamengo only to control the game until confirming the 91-80 victory.

Mines: Gui Deodato, Alexey, Miller, Johnson Sr and Renan. Enter: Gui Santos, Maique and Corvalán. Coach: Leo Costa.