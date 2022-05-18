Flamengo beats Universidad Católica and goes to the Libertadores round of 16

Flamengo is in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Tonight (17), at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro beat Universidad Católica-HI by 3-0, and secured the spot in the next phase in advance. The triumph was built with goals from Arão, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro. The good performance comes amid the protests against the board. The players celebrate their goals with coach Paulo Sousa, who has also been criticized by the fans.

With the positive result, the team from Gávea reached 13 points and secured the first place in Group H, while Universidad Católica remains with four and has no more chance of advancing to the round of 16. The second place in the group went to the Argentine from Talleres, who drew goalless with Sporting Cristal, in Lima (PER), and reached eight points — Católica and Cristal fight for the spot in the Sudamericana.

In the last round of the group stage, Fla will face Sporting Cristal, next Tuesday (24th), again at Maracanã. Universidad Católica faces Talleres, from Argentina, at home. Before that, however, Rubro-Negro is committed to the Brasileirão. The team from Rio de Janeiro will face Goiás on Saturday (21), at home

Follow Flamengo’s live

Who did well – Bruno Henrique

The attacker had good movement and was one of the most participative in the offensive sector, giving work to the opposing defense. From his feet, dangerous plays came out, in addition to having assisted for Everton Ribeiro’s goal – his fifth in Libertadores.

Who was wrong – Gabigol

Shirt 9 moved and found spaces, but he was not on his best night, and missed important opportunities.

booed

Goalkeeper Hugo was booed from the moment his name was announced in the squad by the Maracanã sound system. The crowd’s criticism came mainly after the failure in the 2-2 draw with Ceará, for the Brazilian. During the first half, the youngster received boos at every touch of the ball and, at the end of the first half, an error in the exit of the goal made the tone increase.

Return to Maracanã

Flamengo returned to Maracanã tonight. The stadium was recently closed for the planting of winter grass, which made the red-black team send the games to other locations, such as Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, and Raulin de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda.

protests

Before the ball rolled, banners and shouts of protest could be seen and heard at Maracanã. The main targets were president Rodolfo Landim and vice president of football Marcos Brazil. Another banner with the words “Conmebol racist” could also be seen, in addition to posters asking for the departure of coach Paulo Sousa.

Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Flamengo’s performance

Paulo Sousa’s team had a solid and consistent first half. With the support of the crowd, Rubro-Negro controlled the game and dominated Católica in the opening 45 minutes. Highlights for the authors of the first two goals: Everton Ribeiro, who circled the field, occupying spaces in all sectors, and Willian Arão, who was intense in the marking.

In the final stage, Flamengo appeared lower and slowed down, giving the opponent a little more field. But, even so, the team from Gávea maintained control of the match. While Católica advanced in search of the goal, Rubro-Negro took advantage of spaces. Pedro came in in the second half and moved the match and, after two chances, scored the third goal for Fla.

Catholic U. Performance

Universidad Católica tried to act “equal to equal” and pressure Fla at the beginning of the game, but, despite possession of the ball in the first minutes, it soon proved dominated by the opponent and with great difficulty in creating opportunities. In addition, but attacks on the attack, it ended up leaving space for the Crimson-Negro to counterattack.

At the return of the break, the Chileans made changes and tried to have a bigger presence in the attacking field, and they even succeeded. However, even with the visitors having possession of the ball, Fla soon started to press, win the middle and take advantage of the gaps to create chances. Thus, Rubro-Negro reached the third.

Chronology

But already?

The start of the game was nervous for the red-black team and, in the first minutes, Andreas Pereira and Matheuzinho were cautioned with a yellow card.

It lost

Just as the referee’s punishments came early, so did the first clear chance. Gabigol received it in speed, behind the back of the defense, and came out in front of Pérez and tried to displace him, but he sent it over the goalkeeper.

open score

Just two minutes after the missed chance, the celebration. In a corner kick from Arrascaeta, Arão, with a header, sent it to the net.

Dominant Flame and Support

With Flamengo dominating the first half and creating chances, the shouts, which were previously protests, became support. The crowd went on to have a nice party in the stands to push the team.

Another

Paulo Sousa’s men extended their advantage as the initial stage entered the final stretch. In a good move, Arrascaeta activated Matheuzinho, who crossed for Bruno Henrique. The forward headed into the area and Everton Ribeiro completed with a fish.

On the beam

In the final minutes, a scare. After a cross from Gutiérrez to the small area, Hugo was in the middle of the way, the ball passed and Valencia deflected it, sending the ball over the crossbar.

another face

In an almost “all or nothing” spirit, the Chileans came back with changes after the break and managed to have possession and presence in the attacking field. Fla gave more field to the opponent and sought to take the ball in the middle to get the defense of the disorganized Catholic.

chances

The hosts missed new opportunities, the clearest being, perhaps, with Gabigol and Arrascaeta. Another good chance had the participation of Pedro and Lázaro, who entered in the second half. After a pass from the centre-forward, Lázaro kicked and the ball exploded in the defense.

Out

Near the end, Everton Ribeiro was smart, stole the ball and rolled to Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan, in the area, passed an opponent and hit, but sent it out.

Perez defense

Shortly after, another opportunity. Pedro, alone in the area, hit hard and Pérez avoided.

nice goal

When the game was going to the final whistle, Pedro received, dribbled Asta-Buruaga twice and hit the angle, scoring a beautiful goal and giving final numbers to the duel.

technician out

Coach Ariel Holan, ex-Santos, did not command Universidad Católica in the match because he tested positive for covid-19. Rodrigo Valenzuela was the one who was on the edge of the lawn.

new shirt

Flamengo debuted a new shirt used by goalkeepers.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 3 x 0 UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Fifth round of Group H

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: May 17, 2022, Tuesday

Schedule: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: John Ospina (COL)

assistants: Dionisio Ruiz (COL) and Richard Ortiz (COL)

yellow cards: Andreas Pereira, Matheuzinho and Arão (FLA); Astudillo, Felipe Gutierrez and Tapia (UCA)

goals Arão (FLA), at 6’/1ºT; Everton Ribeiro (FLA), at 39’/1st, and Pedro (FLA), at 45’/2nd

FLAMENGO: Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho (Rodinei), Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (João Gomes), Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta (Victor Hugo); Bruno Henrique (Lazaro) and Gabriel (Pedro). Technician: Paulo Sousa

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Sebastián Perez; Asta-Buruaga, Nehuén Paz (Tapia) and Parot; Astudillo (Rebolledo), Saavedra, Cuevas, Fuenzalida and Felipe Gutiérrez; Valencia and Zambedri. Technician: Rodrigo Valenzuela