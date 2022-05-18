Sports

Flamengo fans harass leaders and doesn’t give a truce to Hugo, who is embraced by the group and gets emotional | Flamengo

Despite the quiet 3-0 victory over Universidad Católica, with the right to a good performance, Flamengo fans made clear the main targets of dissatisfaction since the minutes before the match at Maracanã: president Rodolfo Landim and football vice-president Marcos Brazil

Protest in Flamengo vs Universidad Católica — Photo: André Durão

Between cursing in the stands, before, during and after the match, in addition to several banners scattered around the stadium, the red-blacks showed dissatisfaction with the direction of the club’s command, especially football.

Hugo is greeted by Pedro after Flamengo x Universidad Católica – Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Much of the crowd also did not forgive the goalkeeper Hugo, who was even applauded at the time of warming up, but when the game started, he was booed with every touch of the ball. All the result of recent failures.

Hugo Souza’s warm-up in Flamengo x Universidad Católica — Photo: André Durão

After the final whistle, the entire squad embraced Hugo in the center of the pitch, and the goalkeeper did not hide his emotion for everything he had lived on Tuesday night.

Protest in Flamengo vs Universidad Católica — Photo: André Durão

Protest in Flamengo vs Universidad Católica — Photo: André Durão

The tone of collection before the ball rolled was the sound of already traditional shouts from the crowd, such as “We want race!” and “We want respect and commitment, this is not Vasco, this is Flamengo”.

Flamengo players in the center of the pitch after victory against Universidad Católica – Photo: André Durão

Despite all the protests, the crowd was very supportive throughout the game. In the end, with 3-0 guaranteed, there were shouts of “party in the favela”, an anthem loud and clear, and lots of lights.

