Flamengo reportedly started talks to hire Jorge Jesus, says Turkish website | Flamengo



Jorge Jesus – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 05/17/2022 16:00

Rio – The name of Jorge Jesus has not left the minds of the red-blacks for a long time and according to the Turkish website “Fotomac”, the Portuguese would have started conversations to return to Flamengo. Mister has been without a club since he left Benfica five months ago and should soon define his destiny.

Fenerbahce were the favorites to have the coach. The two sides had advanced negotiations, but in recent days, talks have stalled. The impasse would have to do with the contract time, the Portuguese would like just one year, while the Turkish club offered two seasons.

However, the reason for the break may have to do with the situation involving Paulo Sousa at Flamengo. The coach has been under pressure with the latest results and Jorge Jesus has been following the situation of Rubro-Negro. Because of this, Mister would have delayed the definition of his future.

On a trip to Rio during Carnival week, Jorge Jesus gave an interview to journalist Renato Maurício Prado, from the “UOL” portal, and stated that he wanted to return to Flamengo. Mister gave a deadline of until the 20th to wait for the definition of the carioca club.