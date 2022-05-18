Flamengo’s classification in Libertadores comes with ‘clear messages’ from Paulo Sousa

More than the victory and the early classification for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, the game between Flemish and Catholic University served for Paulo Sousa and his team, as a whole, to give certain “messages” regarding the sequence of the season. The clearest and strongest came from the coach himself, when he stated that “paid to be in the club and will be happy”among other statements and decisions taken.

TOTAL TRUST IN HUGO SOUZA

​

The coach’s conviction showed itself in the squad. Faced with questions about Hugo Souza, Paulo Sousa and the coaching staff did not consider any changes under the red-black posts. The youngster has the confidence of the coach, who still didn’t have Santos, injured, as well as Diego Alves, which was also unrelated.

In addition, Paulo Sousa opted for João Gomes, darling of the Nation, and cast Willian Arão and Andreas Pereira from the beginning. The duo, so questioned, played an important role and corresponded to the coach’s bet, who always emphasizes the importance of having several options.

THE FANS’ ANSWER

If, before and after the game, the critics and cursing from the fans present at Maracanã were directed at president Rodolfo Landim and football VP Marcos Braz, Paulo Sousa was “spared” by the red-blacks. In the stadium, there were posters for the return of Jorge Jesus, but at no time was there a chorus of “Olê, olê, olê… Mister!”. Neither boos and shouts against the current Flamengo coach.

On the other hand, part of the crowd booed Hugo Souza every time the goalkeeper participated in the game. Only in the final part of the second half, with the victory on track and after a defense, shirt 45 was applauded.

UNITED GROUP UNDER PRESSURE

The boos and charges were already expected, due to Flamengo’s recent performance. However, amidst this scenario of pressure and uncertainty about the future of the team under Paulo Sousa, the players also made a point of demonstrating that they are closed with the coachsee the celebration of Willian Arão’s goal, which opened the scoring, and everyone went towards the bench.