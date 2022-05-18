Fleury (FLRY3) and Beneficência Portuguesa create an oncology company with an investment of BRL 678 million

Fleury (FLRY3) signed an agreement to create a new company in partnership with Atlântica Hospitais, an indirect subsidiary of Banco Bradesco, and Real e Benemérita Associação Portuguesa de Beneficência, to coordinate the care of the cancer patient’s journey, with preventive solutions, clinical research and excellent care, through an integrated, multichannel, humanized and patient-centered solution.

The union of these three large groups will be in a new operating model focused on the full journey and with an emphasis on early diagnosis, use of technology and patient care, offering a form of payment based on the outcome and management of lives in the portfolio.

The initiative foresees to invest around R$ 678 million in the first five years, to be contributed by the partners, for the creation of oncology clinics and Cancer Centers for more complex treatments, in different cities of Brazil.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to approval by Cade and the Central Bank.

According to Itaú BBA, the creation of the oncology joint venture is positively and strategically complementary.

Analysts assess the partnership as positive due to its complementarity with Fleury’s current growth strategy. In addition to creating a joint venture with two leading players in the healthcare area, the partnership increases Fleury’s exposure to the oncology segment, a vertical with secular trends and great growth potential in the coming years.

The bank also highlights that the announcement is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the healthcare chain and diversify its revenue sources.

BBA maintains its market perform rating (exposure in line with the average) for the paper, and a target price of R$25 compared to Tuesday’s (17th) price of R$14.72.

