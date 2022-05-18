Flight data suggests China Eastern jet crash was intentional

Flight data suggests that someone in the cockpit intentionally shot down the China Eastern jet that crashed on March 21, people linked to the preliminary investigation by US officials say. The plane crash killed everyone on board.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying at high altitude when it suddenly lost altitude, in an almost vertical descent, and crashed into a mountainside at extreme speed. Data from a recovered black box suggests actions at the controls pushed the plane into the fatal plunge, sources told The Wall Street Journal said.

“The plane complied with what was determined by someone in the cabin,” said a source close to the investigation.

Chinese authorities have yet to cite mechanical or flight control problems during the accident, which happened near the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi province, the source added.

The revelation prompted US officials involved in the investigation to shift their focus to the actions of a pilot, but it is also possible that someone else on the plane broke into the cockpit and caused the crash, sources told the paper.

Air safety regulators and Boeing employees are not working on service bulletins or directives stemming from the sinking, which would be issued if officials believed there was a need to alert airlines to issues during the incident, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with what happened.

US investigators, however, do not have all the information available to their Chinese counterparts, a source told the paper.

An initial reading of the China Eastern plane’s flight data recorder in April suggested there had been deliberate inputs from the pilot before the crash, aviation trade publication Leeham News and Analysis reported.

The health and financial situation of the pilots was in good condition, the airline said.

China Eastern also pointed to a preliminary report from the Chinese government that said efforts to restore data and analyze the plane’s damaged black boxes are still ongoing, the newspaper reported.

“Any unofficial speculation could interfere with the accident investigation and affect the real progress of the global air transport industry,” China Eastern said in a statement.

The company stressed that a possible intrusion into the cabin is not plausible, citing information from a March 25 press conference, during which Chinese officials said no advance warning had been sent, according to the report.