Flu vaccine: São José applies doses to truck drivers, bus drivers and military | Paraiba Valley and Region

The City Hall of São José dos Campos began to vaccinate against influenza a new group of people last Monday (16).

Now, professionals from the armed forces, security and rescue forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, public transport workers, port workers, the population deprived of liberty and young people under socio-educational measures can also receive the dose of the immunizing agent.

Currently, in addition to this new public, the following can receive immunization against Influenza: elderly people over 60 years of age, health workers, children over 6 months and under five years of age, pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous people, quilombolas, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities. The new stage follows the plan foreseen by the Government of the State of São Paulo.

Vaccination takes place during the week at all UBS’s Resolve (Basic Health Unit) in the municipality, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Passwords will be distributed from 8 am, and at 1 pm until they run out or according to the operational capacity and physical structure of each unit.

It is also possible to get vaccinated at Colégio Tableau (from 8 am to 9 pm), at the Educator Training Center (from 6 pm to 9 pm) and at the two units of the Cipax Laboratory (Vale Sul Shopping and Praça Afonso Pena, from 9 am to 4 pm).

To receive the immunization, you must carry an original document with a photo.

According to the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of the Government of the State of São Paulo, vaccination against Influenza has as its main goal to reduce the burden of the disease, preventing hospitalizations, deaths and outpatient consultations in emergency services.

It is important that the vaccination schedule is complied with so that new variants do not emerge and consequently flu cases do not suffer large increases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths.