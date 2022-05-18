Ford announces agreement for the sale of the Taubaté (SP) plant

Ford has signed a commitment agreement for the sale of the Taubaté (SP) plant to São José Desenvolvimento Imobiliário, the automaker announced this morning.

In 2020, São José had already acquired the land and facilities of the automaker’s factory in São Bernardo do Campo, ABC Paulista, for the respective conversion into a logistics center.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

According to Oval Azul, the completion of the deal referring to the Taubaté unit, which produced engines and transmissions and was closed last year, depends on the approval of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

The entire process must be completed within 60 to 90 days, adds Ford, which in early 2021 announced the end of vehicle production in Brazil to become the only importer in the country.

With the decision, Ford closed the activities of the factories in Camaçari (BA), which manufactured the Ka and EcoSport models, withdrawn from the line, and in Taubaté. It also closed the Troller unit, in Horizonte (CE), which belonged to the North American brand.

The São Bernardo do Campo factory, which assembled trucks and the Fiesta, had already closed in October 2019.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.