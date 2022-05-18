Ford announces sale of Taubaté factory – 05/18/2022 – Mercado

Ford announced this Wednesday (18) the sale of its factory located in Taubaté (São Paulo). According to the automaker, a purchase and sale agreement was signed with the construction company São José Desenvolvimento Imobiliário. The process must be completed within 90 days and the sale still depends on the approval of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). The values ​​were not reported.

The factory had been closed since the beginning of last year, when the automaker announced the end of vehicle production in Brazil. Two other units in the country also had their operations closed. The Taubaté unit was responsible for the production of engines and transmissions.

According to the statement released by Ford, the next step is a joint due diligence process.

Specialized in logistics projects, construction company São José also bought the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (Greater São Paulo), closed since 2019. The unit produced trucks and compact Fiesta hatch vehicles. The sale was completed in October 2020. A logistics center is being built at the site, with an estimated investment of R$1.2 billion.

In January 2021, the North American automaker announced the decision to withdraw from Brazil and the closure of all factories in the country. In addition to Taubaté, operations were closed in Camaçari (BA), where it produced the Ka and EcoSporte models, and in Horizonte (CE). On the occasion, the company announced the dismissal of 5,000 workers in Brazil and Argentina.

The Taubaté unit had around 830 direct employees, all of whom had been terminated until last year. After successive meetings, the workers accepted a proposal presented by the company for a compensation plan with payments between R$130,000 and R$300,000.

CITIES CHANGE WITH FACTORY LEAVE

The closing of Ford’s factories in Brazil had a major impact on the economy of cities that had the automaker’s factories. In Camaçari, the closure had an impact on several sectors such as commerce and services. Estimates by the local city government are that around R$ 20 million are no longer circulating monthly.