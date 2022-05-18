“Forgotten money”: second phase of the consultation will benefit thousands of people. When do you leave?

The first phase of “Forgotten Money” Consultation in banks continued until April 16, the date on which the Central Bank’s Values ​​Receivable System was suspended. The stoppage was due to improvements in the program’s platform.

As informed by Central Bank officials, the improvements in the system aim to provide the best service to citizens who are looking for the money forgotten in the second phase.

Initially, the second consultation phase would start on May 2nd. However, Banco Centrou chose to postpone the consultation due to the permanence of the strike of its servers, which, in turn, has been happening since the beginning of April.

The strike by Central Bank employees is due to several claims, among them, the main one is related to salaries and benefits.

Central Bank employees charge the Federal Government an adjustment of 26% of their remuneration. However, the guaranteed readjustment was only 5%. As a result, the strike continues, which naturally affects the services offered by the Central Bank, such as the System of Receivables.

Second phase of forgotten values

Despite the strike by Central Bank employees, in the second stage of the program the procedure will take place in just a single access, so that in the first consultation it will be possible to redeem the values.

Furthermore, in the second phase of forgotten money, citizens will have 7 new financial services that indicate why the values ​​are forgotten.

It is also worth noting that the second stage of the program will be a new opportunity for those who forgot to consult in the first.

In this way, see below the reasons why money can be stopped in banks. In this second phase, the expectation is that a total of R$ 8 billion will be returned to individuals and companies.

Services available in the 1st phase Services available in the 2nd phase Current or savings accounts closed with balance Payment accounts (pre and post paid) closed with balance Debts wrongly collected Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) Resources from consortium closures Fees, installments or obligations linked to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Commitment Agreement with the BC Fees improperly charged FGCoop (Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund) Shares of capital – return Registration accounts held by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance

Inquiry and withdrawal of Forgotten Money

At first, a novelty will make life easier for Brazilians in this second phase. It will no longer be necessary to schedule a new consultation to verify the total amount to be withdrawn. Therefore, from the moment the citizen makes the first consultation to find out if he has forgotten money, he will be able to redeem the amount.

Finally, to have access to the values, just inform the CPF or CNPJ, the date of birth or creation of the company, and the password registered on the gov.br portal. The financial institution will have up to 12 working days to send the money via pix. If this option is not offered, it will be necessary to contact the bank in one of the channels provided for the request.