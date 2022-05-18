Former member of the Covid committee asks for the return of masks in closed places in BH

In front of the 32% increase in the incidence of Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte and the arrival of Frostwhich makes it more common for people to stay in environments without air circulation, one of the most renowned infectologists in Minas, doctor Carlos Starling recommends the immediate return to the use of protective masks, especially in closed places, such as schools, colleges, churches , workplaces and buses, whose use remains mandatory, but is disrespected.

Starling was a member of the Belo Horizonte Committee to Combat Covid-19, closed in march this year. “If not out of obligation, out of common sense. We are seeing an ever-increasing circulation of variants, with much greater transmission capacity. At this time, it is good to remember, there is an important increase in the circulation of several other viruses of respiratory transmission, which are also susceptible to the use of barriers, such as the mask, hand hygiene, and the maintenance of distance”, he said.

The specialist recalled that the ômicron variant reduces the capacity of vaccines to below 50% after three months of application or natural infection. “So, flexibilizing does not mean trivializing. The trivialization of care, especially in closed places, can refer us to very bad times we live. It is a time for concern and attention and to return with care that we already know”, he concluded.

return of the masks

In a note, the City of Belo Horizonte reported that the return of the mandatory use of masks in closed places may occur. “If necessary and based on epidemiological data and scientific evidence, measures will be promptly adopted, including reviewing health protocols and returning to mandatory masks”, explained the Municipal Health Department (SMSA).

While no decision is released, the SMSA emphasizes that it is “fundamental that the population collaborate and understand that wearing the mask is personal protection and that of those close to us, preventing the spread of the virus and ensuring everyone’s safety”.

Regarding the mandatory use of masks on buses, which remains maintained, but is unfulfilledthe management recalled that the Municipal Guard patrols “all over the city” to guarantee public order and the preventive safety of citizens in and around municipal public facilities.

“These rounds include the Move stations and the vicinity of boarding cabins, and the agents can be called by the drivers, in cases where there is resistance from the passenger to use the mask inside the collective”, he added.