Former Minneapolis police officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case

(Reuters) – One of three Minneapolis police officers who watched colleague Derek Chauvin kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck has pleaded guilty to assisting in murder in the 2020 case, which sparked a wave of protests over racial injustice.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison last year after being convicted of the murder of Floyd, a black man who was suspected of passing a counterfeit bill.















In filing his statement on Wednesday, now-former police officer Thomas Lane avoided a trial on the more serious charge of having favored second-degree murder. He agreed to a three-year prison sentence, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

The two other former officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, are due to stand trial in June on both counts, according to online records from the Hennepin County Courthouse.

“Your acknowledgment of having done something wrong is an important step in healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community and the nation,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien)