French Federation asks Ghana Gueye for an explanation for not wearing a shirt with LGBTQIA+ colors | french football
The initiative, promoted in the 37th round of the French Championship, was part of a joint action by the 20 teams of the first division, in allusion to the International Day against LGBTQIA+phobia, celebrated last Tuesday, May 17th. The campaign is carried out every year by the Professional Football League of France (LFP).
Idrissa Ghana Gueye refused to participate in campaign against homophobia, says newspaper – Photo: Getty Images
- Ghana Gueye would have refused to participate in campaign against homophobia and provokes reactions
Coach Mauricio Pochettino ruled out an injury to Gana Gueye, who traveled to the match but was not included for the match, according to the coach, for personal reasons. This is the second consecutive year that the midfielder does not play on dates close to the protest. In 2021, the player would have been left out because of gastroenteritis.
“One of two things, either these assumptions are unfounded and we invite you without delay to speak out to silence these rumours. Or these rumors are true. In this case, we ask you to be aware of the scope of your gesture and the serious mistake made”, says an excerpt from the letter to the player.
“The fight against discrimination to which the various minorities are subject, whatever they may be, is an essential and constant fight. By refusing to participate in this collective operation, you are in fact validating discriminatory behavior, the refusal of the other, and not just against the LGBTQIA+ community”, concludes the Council.
Paris Saint-Germain players participated in a campaign against homophobia, with numbers in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag – Photo: Getty Images
The CNE even suggested to Gueye that the player publish a photo wearing the shirt in question, in response to the accusations. Senegal’s President Macky Sall expressed solidarity on Twitter with the player and asked for respect for religious beliefs.