From bankruptcy to final: Rangers reappears in 10 years and decides Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt | international football

At the start of the 2012/2013 season, only six players reappeared in Rangers’ first-team training. The traditional Scottish club began a new era there. Deep in debt, he had to file for bankruptcy in February 2012 and start over in the local fourth division.

Ten years later, Rangers are back. This Wednesday, they will play in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, in Sevilla. The ge follows the match in Real Time from 16:00 (Brasília time).

1 of 5 Rangers fan kisses replica of the Europa League cup – Photo: Getty Images

This will be Rangers’ chance to win their second European title in history. Before, he won the extinct Recopa exactly 50 years ago, in the 1971/1972 season. This time, however, an eventual success will transcend the sporting issue.

Finance still far from ideal

Even back in the spotlight, Rangers are still not in a comfortable financial situation. In its latest balance sheet, released in November 2021, the club revealed that it had lost £24m last season. In addition, the club will need to take out a £7.5m loan until the end of the season to meet all its financial obligations.

– There is still a lot of work to be done as we improve our business model. A model that needs to be befitting of this club, yet sustainable, to provide solid foundations as we complete our recovery program and build a path to sustainable growth.

2 of 5 Lundstram celebrates goal for Rangers to qualify for the Europa League final – Photo: Getty Images

The Europa League title represents practically the amount needed by Rangers to complete the year: 7.8 million pounds. In addition, the trophy automatically qualifies for a spot as seed in the group stage of the next Champions League. It would be a considerable financial gain for a club that not long ago had much lower expectations.

– Four years ago we were just thinking about qualifying for the group stage (of the Europa League). Five years ago we were losing to Progrès Niederkorn (a small team from Luxembourg). I returned to Rangers in 2018. A European final in 2022? If you’re honest with yourself, you’d think there was no chance – said goalkeeper Alan McGregor, one of Rangers’ most experienced players, in an interview with “The Guardian” newspaper.

3 of 5 Rangers fans in Seville, venue of the Europa League final — Photo: Getty Images

The Rangers timeline:

2012: declared bankruptcy and restart in Scotland’s fourth division;

declared bankruptcy and restart in Scotland’s fourth division; 2013: promotion to the third division;

promotion to the third division; 2014: promotion to the second division with a campaign of 33 wins in 36 games;

promotion to the second division with a campaign of 33 wins in 36 games; 2016: promotion to the first division;

promotion to the first division; 2018: Steven Gerrard takes over as coach;

Steven Gerrard takes over as coach; 2021: with Gerrard in charge, Rangers are Scottish champions again, undefeated.

Eintracht Frankfurt on the way

To take a giant step towards financial health, Rangers will face a well-recognized opponent. Throughout its campaign, Eintracht Frankfurt was marked not only for what it did on the pitch, such as the elimination of Barcelona in the quarter-finals, but also for what its fans did around Europe.

In the 3-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou, a German invasion took place. It is estimated that around 30,000 Eintracht fans watched the triumph, which even generated an institutional crisis at the Catalan club.

4 of 5 Eintracht Frankfurt fans invade the Camp Nou in victory over Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images

In the next phase, against West Ham, the idea was to promote another invasion. The English club, cautious, tightened up security and limited the number of fans in the stadium in London to just 3,000, although there were many more on the streets of the British capital. But it was of little use: Eintracht Frankfurt advanced to the final, with the right to celebrate at home with their fans.

For the final in Seville, the expectation is for a new invasion, both from fans of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. According to local police, 100,000 Rangers fans and 50,000 Eintracht fans are expected.

5 of 5 Eintracht Franfkurt fan in Seville, stage of the Europa League final — Photo: Getty Images