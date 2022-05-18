from perfume to beer, products with discounts of up to 78.99%

The Young Shopkeepers’ Chamber of Directors (CDL Jovem) will hold June 2nd the 16th edition of Tax Free Day (DLI). In Fortaleza, shopkeepers from Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy, in addition to street stores across the city, including those in downtown Fortaleza, have already confirmed their participation in the event, which aims to raise awareness of shopkeepers and consumers about the weight of the tax burden on the price. of the products. In practice, items such as imported perfumes can be purchased with discounts of up to 78.99%.

The organization of the event emphasizes that the range of products included in the action is varied. But in categories like sunglasses, for example, discounts can reach 44.18%; already the Eyeglasses can be purchased with a 45.31% discount, while national perfume and beers will have discounts of up to 69.13% and 42.69%, respectively.

The president of CDL Jovem Fortaleza, Roberto Junior, emphasizes the importance of showing, in practice, the weight of taxes that come embedded in the products. “We work 163 days a year just to pay taxes. We will have several products sold without the tax value, this cost will be borne by the shopkeeper, so that the consumer can feel in his pocket how large the portion of the tax that is paid on the product is”

According to the Brazilian Institute of Tax Planning (IBPT), the impact of taxes on the final price of products varies from 15.52% to 78.43%.

Last year, the DLI, promoted by the Young Shopkeepers’ Chambers (CDL Jovem) in all states, was attended by more than 15,000 shopkeepers. For this year, for now, 125 stores have confirmed participation, but CDL Jovem de Fortaleza expects to pass 200 companies in the campaign in the Capital and Metropolitan Region.

The action is carried out with the support of CDL Fortaleza. Stores interested in participating must register via WhatsApp, (85) 98778.3798, or email from CDL Jovem Fortaleza, [email protected]

