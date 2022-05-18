Futures Ibovespa follows Wall Street and opens lower, cautiously after Powell’s remarks; dollar also retreats

The Ibovespa futures started trading this Wednesday (18) at a low, a behavior that can also be seen in the US pre-market. The climate of caution returned to weigh on business after the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, reaffirmed no commitment to fight inflation in the United States by raising interest rates, until there are concrete signs of price cooling. Meanwhile, inflation rates in Europe are rising to the highest levels in decades.

China continues to ease restrictions due to Covid-19, allowing businesses and financial institutions to reopen in cities affected by the new cases (especially Shanghai). But that didn’t stop the price of iron ore from plummeting more than 5% this morning on the Dalian Stock Exchange. Crude, meanwhile, advanced, with Brent up 1.5% at $113.60 and WTI at $114.81, indicating some support for oil stocks throughout the day.

At 9:21 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for June 2022 was down 0.3%, at 109,700 points.

The commercial dollar even opened higher, but fell again. The American currency retreats 0.18%, to R$ 4.934 in the purchase and sale.

Future interest rises: DIF23, +0.02 pp, to 13.36%; DIF25, +0.03 pp, at 12.43%; DIF27, +0.03 pp, at 12.20%; and DIF29, +0.04pp, at 12.25%.

In New York, futures are unable to follow up on yesterday’s gains. While the Dow Jones futures retreated 0.6%, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell, respectively, 0.75% and 1.12%.

In event of Wall Street Journal yesterday, Jerome Powell said that the monetary authority will do whatever it takes to contain the rise in prices and that interest rates will only stop rising when there are concrete signs that inflation in the country is heading towards the target, which is 2% .

Later this afternoon, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker talks about the economic outlook at an event for midsize financial institutions.

In Europe, UK inflation accelerated from 7% to 9% between March and April, reaching the highest level in 40 years. Gas and energy bills were 54% more expensive last month. The figures add pressure for the government to take mitigation measures – economists believe Britons are likely to suffer the worst fall in living standards since the 1950s.

In the Eurozone, inflation rose to 7.4% in April, slightly less than the market had expected (7.5%), but also at record levels. Rising inflation is the main reason why the ECB is leaning towards a rate hike in July and reflects the impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the ReutersKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there had been no movement in the peace talks with the neighboring country, and that Kiev was showing a complete reluctance to continue with the talks.

European stocks are mostly down, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 0.38%.

In Asia, Japan’s economy contracted by 0.2% between January and March compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 – but the drop was smaller than expected by the market, whose consensus pointed to a 0.4% decline.

In Shanghai, China’s largest city, cases of Covid-19 outside areas isolated by quarantine remain at zero for the fourth day in a row, according to the report. South China Morning Post. According to the Reuterslocal authorities allowed at least 864 financial institutions to return to work.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“With another bullish day, testing the 109,000 resistance region, yesterday’s candlestick shows a lot of upper wick, which suggests that it is losing strength on the rise, but still no confirmation of further declines. If today closes below this candle, we can expect a drop again and, who knows, a trend definition.”

Dollar

“It tested the support region at R$4,930 and gives us signs of possible continuation of the previous drop. Confirmation will only happen when the supports of: R$ 4,830 and R$ 4,650 are lost.”

