Gasoline price lag approaches 20%, says Abicom

posted on 05/17/2022 15:21 / updated on 05/17/2022 15:22



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The fuel price war continues with a lag reaching 20%, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) released this Tuesday (5/17).

The last adjustment, of 18.8%, occurred 67 days ago for gasoline. In the case of diesel, the last adjustment took place eight days ago, with an 8.8% increase in domestic prices.

According to calculations by Abicom, an association that brings together small and medium fuel importers, the gap between gasoline prices in the domestic market in relation to the international market reaches 18%. For diesel oil, the average lag is 4%.





As a result, if it chooses to follow market prices, Petrobras could increase prices between R$0.88 cents per liter and R$1.03, depending on the port of operation. Diesel would vary on average from R$0.21 cents per liter to R$0.32.

The international parity motivated changes in the presidency and in the Board of Petrobras. Earlier this week, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again threatened with new dismissals in directors. In addition, the president fired Bento Albuquerque from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, who was replaced by Adolfo Sachsida.