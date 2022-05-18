Sports

Gaules surpasses Casimiro’s mark and breaks Twitch Brasil record

Streamer Alexandre Borba, better known as Gauls, achieved a great achievement this Monday (16). He broke the record for simultaneous views on Brazilian Twitch, reaching a peak of 710,000 viewers during the broadcast of the match between the Imperial and Cloud9 teams, valid for the PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

The unprecedented mark was reached on the third map of the game won by 2 to 1 by the members of the Imperial team. But on the first map, he had already reached a very expressive number of views, managing to surpass the old record of Twitch BR, which belonged to the live by Casimiro.

At the time, in January of this year, around 545,000 internet users followed Casimiro in the broadcast of the inaugural episode of the series Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Netflix attraction. With this mark surpassed, the fans of streamer Gaules wanted to break the record of spectators of Felipe Neto, whose live on YouTube playing Minecraftin 2020, had an audience of 600 thousand people.

With the game tied, the third map was decisive for Imperial and ended up attracting an even greater amount of simultaneous spectators, after the mobilization made by internet users. The record of 710,000 spectators now represents the number to beat in Brazil.

World record still far away

Although it made it possible to breaking Twitch’s record in Brazil, the mark reached by Gaules is still far from the platform’s largest global audience. The brand currently belongs to Spanish streamer David “TheGrefg”, who in January 2021 reached 2.4 million concurrent users.

Twitch’s world record came as TheGrefg revealed his own in-game skin Fortnitean audience that also earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

