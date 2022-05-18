General Meeting of Creditors of Itapemirim decides for the removal of Sidnei Piva and the entire current management. Addendum is rejected » Transport Journal

Result does not mean bankruptcy

ADAMO BAZANI

The AGC (General Assembly of Creditors) of the judicial reorganization of the Itapemirim Group resulted this Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the rejection of an amendment plan and in the decision to remove the businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus and the entire current management of the companies, especially the intercity bus company, which already has several lines out of operation.

It does not mean bankruptcy, but the maintenance of the plan of the plan already in force and a new judicial manager (not the owner) will continue to lead the business.

Justice now needs to validate the result of the Assembly for it to come into practice.

The company Transconsult was appointed for these works, which was approved to run the management of Itapemirim.

The consultant in charge is Eduardo Abrahão.

According to Jucesp (Junta Comercial do Estado de São Paulo), Eduardo Jose Baptista Abrahão, Daniel Fabri Abrahão, Diego Fabri Abrahão are partners of Transconsult Consultoria em Transporte Rodoviário de Passageiros Ltda.

Transconsult says that it has already provided services to Itapemirim and Kaissara, at the time of the Cola family, in addition to companies such as Util, Sampaio, Brisa, Real Expresso, Campo Belo, Reunidas Paulista, Rapido Federal, STU, Cambuí, Unesul, Cordial, Reunited with Caçador, Planalto, Gardenia, Progresso, Garcia Car, Real Car, Mars, Emtram, Roderotas, Motta, Gold and Silver, among others.

Viação Itapemirim, which in the past was the largest road bus company in Latin America, has been in judicial recovery since March 2016, accumulating general debts, including taxes, of approximately BRL 2.2 billion, and is trying to escape bankruptcy.

In a note to Transport DiaryandPiva and the current management informed that they will appeal

The businessman Sidnei Piva and the entire board of the Itapemirim Group accept the decision of the General Assembly of Creditors, this Wednesday, 05/18, but with resilience, they will use all legally available resources in all instances of Justice.

The reading of the AGC participants heard by the Transport Diary is that in addition to the plan having points considered unfeasible, the result shows that Sidnei Piva lost credibility with most creditors.

“There were a lot of promises, a lot of obscure and dubious things. We don’t want Itapemirim to go bankrupt, but we can’t trust this man anymore”said one of the workers’ representatives

On the agenda, the amendment to the Judicial Recovery Plan presented by the owner of Viação Itapemirim and other companies in the group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

Piva, suspected of having committed fraud and bankruptcy crimes, is away from the management of the companies, uses an electronic anklet and even had to hand over his passports by order of Judge Luciana Menezes Scorza, from the Department of Police Investigations of the State of São Paulo (DIPO). The businessman’s defense appealed to release him from the use of electronic tracking and removal, but the 11th Criminal Law Chamber of the TJSP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) denied a request for Habeas Corpus on March 23, 2022.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2022/03/23/justica-nega-habeas-corpus-a-sidnei-piva-que-queria-se-livrar-de-tornozeleira-eletronica-e-afastamento-da- itapemirim /

On April 18, 2022, Judge Joao de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations, of the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice) ordered the blocking of the assets of businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, directors and former group directors.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2022/04/19/itapemirim-justica-blockia-bens-de-sidnei-piva-da-mulher-de-executivos-como-adilson-furlan-jean-carlos-pejo- rodrigo-vilaca-e-de-empresas/

The businessman denies the accusations and, in previous notes, Itapemirim blamed competitors and even the press for the company’s situation.

As shown by the Transport Diaryafter a court order, Piva delivered, with delay, the amendment to the Itapemirim Group’s Recovery Plan.

The 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganization, of the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice), determined that if the entrepreneur delayed further, the Itapemirim Group could be declared bankrupt, whose judicial recovery has been dragging on since March 2016 and the total debts reach R$ 2.2 billion, including taxes, employees, former employees, banks, suppliers, among others.

By the proposal, Piva would be reappointed to the management of the Group. However, this would depend on another court decision and not just a vote.

The amendment also proposes that debts with employees and suppliers would be paid with the sale of the Cachoeiro de Itapemirim (ES) Road Park, valued at around R$ 100 million. The sale would be through a financial agent and not through auctions to speed up the process, according to the argument of the proposal.

The economic agent for the sale must not have influence on the part of the companies of the group.

The proceeds from the sale must be transferred within 90 days to the creditors.

The businessman also suggests the transfer of bus lines that would yield resources.

Sales through real estate and bus auctions have so far raised just over R$135 million, but only R$32 million have gone to creditors.

Itapemirim’s debts with various types of creditors, including workers, banks, suppliers; total R$ 257 million (not including tax debts).

Already in taxes they reach R$ 2.2 billion, but the company disputes the value and says that it has tax credits with the Federal Revenue.

Itapemirim’s situation has become more complicated in recent days.

In the late morning of April 20, 2022, at 5:12 am, the Transport Diary brought first hand the decision of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) to suspend all 95 Itapemirim interstate lines.

The lines will continue to be operated until May 20, 2022 so as not to harm passengers with trips already scheduled, but ANTT clarified that the user who does not feel safe in traveling on the company has the right to ask for the money back or allocation in another regular transport bus company that runs similar routes.

Remember:

To try to reverse the situation, the company announced a new CEO in the road area.

Jaime Garcês M. Filho, replaced Florisvaldo Aparecido Hudnik, who left on April 13, 2022.

From Goiânia, Garces has around 30 years of experience in road transport, having worked in his career, for example, as CEO of TCB (Transporte Coletivo Brasil) – Transbrasil, which also provides interstate transport.

To the Transport Diarythe executive confirmed that the intention is to rebuild Itapemirim/Kaissara, with investments and experience.

Remember:

AREA:

ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos), a company created by Sidnei Piva, is not in judicial recovery, but creditors accuse the businessman of having diverted resources that would have been for debt payments in the recovery for the constitution of the airline illegally.

Piva denies illegality in the movement of resources.

ITA only flew for about six months, and on December 17, 2021, it took thousands of passengers by surprise by suddenly stopping operations.

On May 5, 2022, ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) published an ordinance definitively canceling the ITA Air Operator Certificate.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2022/05/05/anac-cancela-definitivas-certificado-que-permitia-a-ita-itapemirim-transportes-aereos-voar/

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Related