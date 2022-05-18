Getting infected with the virus can increase your risk of heart disease by 63%, says website

even if the end of the pandemic of Covid-19 seems to be getting closer, the virus will “leave behind” a big problem for the population. As noted by researchers at the University of Washington, who published a study in the scientific journal Nature in February, patients infected with the virus are more likely to develop heart diseases.

Overall, the risk percentage of developing these diseases is 63%, but each disease has a specific percentage. Myocardia: 438%; Pulmonary embolism: 193%; Cardiac arrest: 145%; Pericarditis: 85%; Heart failure: 72%; Cardiac arrhythmias: 69%; Infarction: 63%; Any cardiovascular disease: 63% (even those who had mild covid); stroke: 52%.

The study analyzed data from 153,000 people infected with the disease with millions of other patients who had not contracted covid-19. After 12 months, individuals who had the disease had more heart complications, regardless of age, previous illness, or other variables. Viviane Cordeiro Veiga, researcher and ICU coordinator at the Beneficência Portuguesa hospital in São Paulo, says that Covid is not “just a respiratory disease”. “You have to get it out of your head that it only affects the lungs. It is a disease of the vessels, of a systemic inflammation”says.

The relationship between Covid and the increase in diseases can be observed in three steps:

1st: The virus attacks and compromises cells of the cardiovascular system, causing the heart muscle to be damaged;

2nd: The virus causes accumulation of fluid compromising the lungs, the bloodstream receives less oxygen. With this, the heart accelerates, which can cause damage to heart tissue and death of heart cells;

3rd: The internal surfaces of veins and arteries can be affected by the virus. Inflammation of small vessels can impair blood flow to other parts of the body.

It is still important to consider reducing physical activity during the pandemic, which can greatly increase the risk of heart disease in the most sedentary people.